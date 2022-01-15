ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bruce Feldman discusses latest on possibility of Jim Harbaugh leaving for NFL

By Stephen Samra about 7 hours
 3 days ago
Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The rumors regarding Jim Harbaugh and a return to the NFL are swirling. With huge coaching opportunities like the Chicago Bears and New York Giants open, it’s been theorized that the Michigan coach could be looking to leave the Wolverines.

Moreover, the Las Vegas Raiders have also been linked to Harbaugh if they move on from interim coach Rich Bisaccia. With the questions out there, FOX’s Bruce Feldman joined The Paul Finebaum Show to discuss the latest on the possibility of Harbaugh leaving for the NFL.

“This is the longest Jim Harbaugh has ever coached anywhere,” stated Feldman. “He’s was always a four and out guy — he’s been there now seven years. I’ve always heard he wants to go back to the NFL at some point.

“He’s 58 — just whipped Ohio State and won the Big Ten for the first time in like 20 years for Michigan. On that point, I’m not surprised that people around him think he’s seriously considering leaving. It’s just a matter of what does he think is the best fit for him going forward. Can he get the Raiders? Is the Bears something he would really want to go back to? I don’t know. But at least both of those places have quarterbacks that I could see him wanting to work with.”

As Feldman mentions, Harbaugh’s circadian rhythm tells us that it could be time for the coach to move on from Michigan. After his best season with the Wolverines, the coach would leave the program he loves on a high note. Plus, the collection of jobs available is the most appealing to Harbaugh in a long while.

Jim Harbaugh will be a huge get, and a gigantic domino falling for whichever team can lure him away from Michigan.

More on Jim Harbaugh, NFL

The rumors regarding a Harbaugh return to the NFL won’t end until the coach is one the sidelines wearing his Michigan hat in 2022. However, the Orange Bowl may end up the coach’s final hurrah with the Wolverines.

Jay Glazer – one of the NFL’s most connected insiders – revealed Harbaugh has been calling around. The Michigan coach is attempting to gauge interest in coaches joining his potential NFL staff.

“Jim Harbaugh, I can tell you this, has been calling around, asking for people, in case he gets an NFL job, if they would join his staff,” Glazer shared. “So, he is interested in possibly returning to the NFL.”

Harbaugh will have plenty of options at assistants. However, his offensives and defensive coordinator positions could be filled with familiar faces. Pep Hamilton – Harbaugh’s former offensive coordinator – and Vic Fangio – Harbaugh’s former defensive coordinator – are both available for the hiring.

Jim Harbaugh has a huge decision to make. Nevertheless, it seems a return to the NFL will happen sooner rather than later for the charismatic coach.

On3.com

On3.com

ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

