Auburn, AL

Ole Miss expected to have starting guard in lineup vs. Auburn

By Jonathan Wagner about 8 hours
 3 days ago
Mitchell Layton via Getty Images.

Ole Miss and Auburn are set to face off on the court on Saturday night. Ole Miss guard Tye Fagan‘s status was up in the air for undisclosed reasons, but the Rebels seem to have gotten good news heading into the game. According to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports, Fagan is expected to play against Auburn on Saturday night.

Fagan has played in 15 games this season, starting four. He is averaging 20.8 minutes per game, where he is shooting 48.9 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from 3-point range. Fagan is scoring 7.2 points per game with 2.3 assists and 4.1 rebounds.

This season is the first at Ole Miss for Fagan. He began his career with another SEC school, playing his first three years at Georgia. Last season was the best of his career thus far, starting 25 of 26 games and averaging 9.2 points, 1.1 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game.

Fagan, Ole Miss looking to improve play as SEC games continue

Ole Miss began the season with a 6-2 record, including an impressive 67-63 victory over Memphis, who was ranked No. 18 at the time. Entering SEC play, the Rebels were 8-4 on the season. Since beginning conference play, Ole Miss has gone 1-2. The Rebels lost to Tennessee in overtime, beat Mississippi State, and lost by 16 points against Texas A&M.

As Ole Miss looks to get back, so does Fagan. Fagan has scored just six total points over the last two games for Ole Miss. He has made just two of his last 12 field goal attempts, shooting 1-6 from 3-point range. This disappointing two-game stretch comes on the heels of a season-high 23 points against Tennessee on Jan. 5.

When Ole Miss and Fagan take the court on Saturday, a tough opponent will await. Auburn is 15-1 on the season and ranked inside the top four in the country. The Tigers lost their fourth game of the season to UConn, but have since responded with 12 consecutive victories. Auburn has picked up two ranked wins (LSU, Alabama) since beginning SEC play.

Tip-off for Ole Miss-Auburn on Saturday is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

