ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Xbox Indie Spotlight: Pupperazzi

By Heidi Nicholas
trueachievements.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn Pupperazzi, you play with and photograph the dogs of Muttropolis, building yourself a career and upgrading your equipment, to take even better photos of even more dogs. Pupperazzi looks like a real breath of fresh (if slightly dog-scented) air, and a bright, happy way to start off 2022. Overall, it’s...

www.trueachievements.com

Comments / 0

Related
cogconnected.com

Pupperazzi Has Got to Be One of the Cutest Games of All Time

Imagine a place where there are no people; only dogs. There is no danger or sadness; only dogs. My friends, that place is called Heaven and you can visit it in Pupperazzi. This game has been in development since at least 2019, but it is finally coming out. In a...
PETS
trueachievements.com

Spelunky 2 Xbox achievement list revealed

The Full Spelunky Obtained all other achievements. 100. Feels Good Made it past 1-4 in a non-seeded run. 10. Secret Achievement Continue playing to unlock this achievement. 10. Secret Achievement Continue playing to unlock this achievement. 15. Journeyman Completed the game in a non-seeded run. 20. Ironman Completed the game...
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Dog photography 'em up Pupperazzi is out in two weeks

If you listed, ooh, the top ten trends in games over the past year or two, I think you'd probably include "photo modes" and "petting the dog" on the list. So here comes Pupperazzi, nailing the zeitgeist as a game specifically about taking photos of dogs - who, of course, you can also pet. It's now just two weeks away from release, with a January 20th release date.
PHOTOGRAPHY
giantbomb.com

The Community Spotlight 2022.01.08

We'll give you six guesses to spell out Giant Bomb's GOTY. Hello and welcome to the latest edition of the Giant Bomb Community Spotlight! I, @zombiepie, am once again honored to be your host. With the celebrations behind us, I just want to wish all of you that are working on-site or possibly returning to school environments in-person the best. Stay safe out there and keep doing your best. However, we have a TON of site-related housekeeping to review, so, let's jump right into it!
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Design#Dog#Toys#Sundae Month#Xbox Game Pass
trueachievements.com

Halo Infinite developer to reduce prices of in-game items

Starting this week, 343 Industries will be making some changes to how it packages and prices items across Halo Infinite's store. Over on Twitter, 343 Industries' head of design Jerry Hook said the team has been "monitoring the discussions on the shop, bundles, and pricing closely since launch." According to Hook, 343 will be using the feedback from the community as well as data collated by the developer to "begin rolling out changes to how we package and price items in Halo Infinite."
VIDEO GAMES
mmorpg.com

Indie MMO Spotlight: 2022 Roadmaps, Launch Dates, And Announcement Announcements

January can be a slow month for the gaming industry. That doesn’t seem to be the case with indie MMO development, though. We’re only a week into the new year and we’ve already had our first indie MMO release with a second coming before month’s end. With so much activity, there is a lot to cover, so let’s get started with this week’s Indie MMO Spotlight.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Pupperazzi launches into Xbox Game Pass later this month

Pupperazzi, the game that charges you with photographing (and petting) as many dogs as possible, launches into Xbox Game Pass later this month on January 20th. In Pupperazzi, you photograph dogs, build your career, upgrade your equipment, and photograph even more dogs, ranging from pugs to labs and beyond. According to the game's Steam page, you can also pet the dogs, play fetch with them, put hats on them, chase them with vacuum cleaners, and more. From the looks of things, there aren't as many people in the game as such — just dogs as far as the eye can see. You can choose to be "taken seriously as an artist" or not, and use filters and lenses and such to improve your photos still further.
PETS
trueachievements.com

TrueAchievements server maintenance is complete

Update: The server move is now complete. Thank you for your patience. Original Story: Last month, we had some site downtime while we replaced one of our main servers after experiencing various hardware issues causing errors with our database. Unfortunately we continued to see issues on the replacement server. To...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Pets
trueachievements.com

Weird West Xbox achievement list lands early

Secret Achievement Continue playing to unlock this achievement. 90. Justice Served Complete the Bounty Hunter Journey 30. That’s All, Folks Complete the Pigman Journey 30. Something Wicked This Way Comes… Complete the Oneirist Journey 30. Unforgiven Dig up your Bounty Hunter cache and suit up 10. Out on...
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

Shadow Warrior 3 release date and preorder bonuses leaked by Xbox Store

Shadow Warrior 3 has just appeared on the Xbox Store, revealing its March 1st release date as well as the game's preorder bonuses, which includes full access to Shadow Warrior and Shadow Warrior 2. Our scanners have just picked up the Shadow Warrior 3 listing on the Xbox Store, ahead...
VIDEO GAMES
nobhillgazette.com

Design Spotlight: Designing for the Future

A new interiors book from designer Steven Volpe captures a career in motion. “What gets me out of bed in the morning is design that’s timeless, not merely of the moment,” says Steven Volpe. The San Francisco interior designer is seated in his library on a white mohair Joaquim Tenreiro chair, sipping freshly made Earl Grey tea. A pair of first-century Ptolemaic-era copper ibis effigies peers over his shoulder from an 18th-century French marble mantel. Volpe has taken time for an exclusive interview to discuss his new book, Steven Volpe Rooms, published in October by Rizzoli, before heading to London to meet with clients.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
trueachievements.com

Xbox Countdown Add-On Sale: TA Team Picks

We're back with our picks from the latest Xbox sales, and this time we're delving into the DLC dimension with the Xbox Countdown Add-Ons Sale. Most of the TA news team has managed to find something in here that we feel is worthy of your attention — if you like dinosaurs, pirates, or high-speed racing you're in luck, because that's what we're offering today!
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Pupperazzi's Adorable Dogs Will Follow You Until You Love Them

If you're feeling bummed out at the general state of the world going into 2022 and need a pick-me-up, here's an idea for you: how about taking a bunch of photos of cute dogs?. Specifically, the dogs in Pupperazzi, the latest game from indie studio Sundae Month. It is for the most part, per lead developer Isobel Shasha, what it says on the tin. "It's a game where you're taking pictures of dogs, and I think people might really connect with that."
PETS
dreadxp.com

Ultra-Indie Spotlight Sunday: My Beautiful Paper Smile

My Beautiful Paper Smile begins in a children’s school, a very evil one. You play as one of the Joyous, children who have been abducted and placed in this institution after a mad king wanted everyone to be smiling and happy. To accomplish this, the Joyous are forced to wear masks with horrific grimacing smiles and abide by strict rules. If the Joyous do not live up to their names, they disappear. Obviously, your goal is to escape.
VIDEO GAMES
theloadout.com

Indie platformer Demon Turf now has a physical Xbox release

In November last year, Demon Turf was released digitally on all platforms. Created by indie developers, Fabraz, this 3D platforming game has built up quite a dedicated following in the months since it first became available. Those who have fallen in love with the game, but wish that it could sit upon the shelf alongside their other favourites will be happy to hear that you can now buy a physical copy for Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
trueachievements.com

12 Days of Christmas community event analysis

Our latest community event came to a close at the end of December, so now for some follow-up fun — let's take a deep dive into all kinds of facts and figures from 2021's 12 Days of Christmas challenge!. Participants. 12 Days tends to be one of our more...
TECHNOLOGY
trueachievements.com

Nobody Saves the World review

I'm sure you'll all agree that the modern gaming landscape is sorely lacking in opportunities to play as an egg. Guacamelee! developer Drinkbox is clearly on the same page, and Nobody Saves the World rights that wrong, with the unassuming ovoid form being just one of many personas our eyeless hero can assume in order to take the fight to the forces of evil that now sweep this colourful land. And thus the age-old question is answered — Guacamelee!'s playable chicken clearly predates Nobody Saves the World's playable egg, so there can be no arguments over which came first in Drinkbox canon. Is the egg good, you ask? In terms of moment-to-moment gameplay, no, not really, but as you'll see across this game, the team manages to make sure every single element has at least some degree of value to it, no matter how oblique or indirect it may initially appear. So in that regard, and for multiple reasons — some of which I'll explain shortly, and others I'll leave for you to discover for yourselves — yes, this playable egg, like Nobody Saves the World itself, is kinda brilliant.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy