Xbox Indie Spotlight: Pupperazzi

I'm sure you'll all agree that the modern gaming landscape is sorely lacking in opportunities to play as an egg. Guacamelee! developer Drinkbox is clearly on the same page, and Nobody Saves the World rights that wrong, with the unassuming ovoid form being just one of many personas our eyeless hero can assume in order to take the fight to the forces of evil that now sweep this colourful land. And thus the age-old question is answered — Guacamelee!'s playable chicken clearly predates Nobody Saves the World's playable egg, so there can be no arguments over which came first in Drinkbox canon. Is the egg good, you ask? In terms of moment-to-moment gameplay, no, not really, but as you'll see across this game, the team manages to make sure every single element has at least some degree of value to it, no matter how oblique or indirect it may initially appear. So in that regard, and for multiple reasons — some of which I'll explain shortly, and others I'll leave for you to discover for yourselves — yes, this playable egg, like Nobody Saves the World itself, is kinda brilliant.

