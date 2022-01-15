2 schools in mix for 5-star PF Yohan Traore's final visit

If Jay Bilas had to vote for the National Player of the Year today, he would select Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe. “He’s my leader for National Player of the Year,” Bilas said on College GameDay Saturday morning. “I mean, he’s doing things that we haven’t seen in forever. He’s already had four 20-rebound games. When he gets to five — and it’s not if, it’s when — he’s gonna join Tim Duncan and Blake Griffin as the last guys to do that, and that’s a long time ago.”

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO