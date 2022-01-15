Underwater volcano in the Pacific erupts prompting tsunami warnings in Tonga and parts of New Zealand, ash cloud detected, low-lying airports could be impacted

Tonga could be cut off from the rest of world for weeks due to difficulties in repairing its sole undersea communications cable, which was ruptured during the eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano. Three people have been confirmed dead while all the homes on one of the Pacific nation’s small outer islands – Mango – were destroyed in the massive volcanic eruption, the government said on Tuesday in its first statement since the disaster hit.The eruption sent a tsunami across the Pacific Ocean damaging connectivity in the cable operated by state-owned Tonga Cable Ltd, in waters about 37km...

