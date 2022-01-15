Underwater volcano in the Pacific erupts prompting tsunami warnings in Tonga and parts of New Zealand, ash cloud detected, low-lying airports could be impacted
From the Washington Post: Several low-lying airports could be impacted:. “The powerful eruption of an underwater volcano put the entire Pacific nation of Tonga under a tsunami warning, along with other nearby islands and some parts of New Zealand. Footage on social media showed waves crashing into homes on...worldairlinenews.com
Comments / 0