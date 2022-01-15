ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Underwater volcano in the Pacific erupts prompting tsunami warnings in Tonga and parts of New Zealand, ash cloud detected, low-lying airports could be impacted

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrom the Washington Post: Several low-lying airports could be impacted:. “The powerful eruption of an underwater volcano put the entire Pacific nation of Tonga under a tsunami warning, along with other nearby islands and some parts of New Zealand. Footage on social media showed waves crashing into homes on...

Incredible moment Tonga volcanic shockwave terrifies beachgoers: Deafening boom fills the air as people watch ash cloud rising from 40 miles away

This is the incredible moment a shockwave from the Tonga volcanic eruption hit shore, terrifying beachgoers, just minutes before a devastating tsunami hit land. In the footage taken from 40 miles away from the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai underwater volcano, a huge plume of ash is shown rising over the horizon, filling the sky before a deafening boom is heard.
ENVIRONMENT
Images reveal devastation in tsunami-hit Tonga

A volcano that exploded in the Pacific island nation of Tonga has almost disappeared from view, new images revealed Tuesday, with swathes of the country smothered in grey dust or damaged by a tsunami. Images released by the United Nations Satellite Centre showed the impact of the disaster on the island of Nomuka, one of the closest to the Hunga-Tonga-Hunga-Ha'apai volcano.
ENVIRONMENT
New Photos Show Extent Of Damage To Tonga By Volcano, Tsunami

Aerial and satellite photos released publicly on Tuesday (January 18) show Tonga covered by a thick layer of volcanic ash following a deadly massive undersea volcanic eruption and tsunami over the weekend, NBC News reports. The blast sent waves across the ocean to Japan and Peru, which caused an oil...
ENVIRONMENT
State
Washington State
Tonga: New Zealand military photographs reveal scale of devastation from volcano

Tonga’s outer islands suffered extensive damage with an entire village destroyed, following an underwater volcanic eruption that triggered a tsunami. Aerial images taken by the New Zealand defence force showed the aftermath of the devastation inflicted by the tsunami on the Pacific island.Vast areas were covered in a blanket of thick ash and most coastal buildings destroyed, the photographs showed.The eruption of volcano Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai off Tonga prompted tsunami warnings around the Pacific, which receded on Sunday.The Fonoifua island sustained “extensive damage” with “all but the largest buildings destroyed or severely damaged”.In Atata island, a large...
AUSTRALIA
Country
New Zealand
Environment
Australia
Australia
Volcano Erupts Underwater Near Tonga, Leading to Several Tsunami Warnings

Video captured through satellite images showed a large ball of ash and smoke, the result of an underwater volcano erupting off the South Pacific island of Tonga. Another satellite image showed what Ha'apai, a nearby uninhabited island, looked like both before and after the eruption — the island seems to have almost disappeared.
ENVIRONMENT
Tonga eruption: Island could be cut off for weeks after undersea cable damaged

Tonga could be cut off from the rest of world for weeks due to difficulties in repairing its sole undersea communications cable, which was ruptured during the eruption of the Hunga Tonga Hunga Ha’apai volcano. Three people have been confirmed dead while all the homes on one of the Pacific nation’s small outer islands – Mango – were destroyed in the massive volcanic eruption, the government said on Tuesday in its first statement since the disaster hit.The eruption sent a tsunami across the Pacific Ocean damaging connectivity in the cable operated by state-owned Tonga Cable Ltd, in waters about 37km...
AUSTRALIA
Factbox: Tonga and its volcanic eruption

SYDNEY, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Here are five facts about Tonga and the impact of the underwater volcanic eruption on the South Pacific island group. Tonga is a Polynesian archipelago of 176 islands, 36 of them inhabited, with a population of 104,494, situated southeast of Fiji and just west of the international dateline. Prior to the eruption, it covered an area of 747 square km (288 square miles). Its climate is tropical modified by trade winds.
WORLD
Three of Tonga's smaller islands badly damaged by tsunami

Three of Tonga s smaller islands suffered serious damage from tsunami waves, officials and the Red Cross said Wednesday, as a wider picture begins to emerge of the destruction caused by the eruption of an undersea volcano near the Pacific archipelago nation.Communications have been down throughout Tonga since the eruption on Saturday, but a ship made it to the outlying islands of Nomuka, Mango and Fonoifua on Wednesday, and reported back that few homes remain standing after settlements were hit with 15-meter (49 feet) -high waves, said Katie Greenwood, the head of delegation in the Pacific for the International...
ENVIRONMENT

