Meanwhile, in Texas: A Plumber Finds Cash in a Church’s Bathroom Wall
By Sierra Juarez
DFW Community News
3 days ago
A plumber found cash, checks, and money orders in a bathroom wall of the Houston church of celebrity pastor Joel Osteen that were connected to a $600,000 burglary in 2014. A Fort Worth brewery concocted a beer called the Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins (a reference to the movie Elf) that’s made...
A Dallas homeless shelter released a photograph Tuesday that appears to show that a British man arrived in the DFW area nearly two weeks before federal investigators say he took four people hostage and held them at gunpoint inside a Colleyville synagogue. OurCalling, a nonprofit homeless shelter, said Tuesday that...
COLLEYVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) — An armed British national who took four people hostage during a 10-hour standoff at a North Texas synagogue had spent time in area homeless shelters in the two weeks leading up to the attack, and was dropped off at one by someone he appeared to know.
HOUSTON (CBSDFW..COM/AP) — Three teens were found dead Tuesday, Jan. 18 in a home northeast of Houston, and it appears one of the teens killed themself after killing the other two, authorities said. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference that the bodies were found Tuesday...
Q: I wasn’t born in Texas, but I got here as fast as I could. On my arrival, I encountered Tex-Mex food that certainly competed with the Mexican food I was brought up with in California. But a lack of culinary awareness has me wondering, what’s the difference between Tex-Mex and good old Mexican food?
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Fort Worth ISD is hosting a virtual informational job fair Jan. 18 and 19, targeting teachers in Mexico City who are certified or interested in becoming certified in Bilingual Elementary and Secondary Spanish for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. “We have to think outside the...
BASTROP, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – A wildfire in a Central Texas state park forced the evacuation of dozens of homes Tuesday, Jan. 18 in the city of Bastrop — the site of a deadly blaze more than a decade ago — and officials said a prescribed burn may be to blame.
The FBI’s Dallas office has declined to comment on reports of a mystery man who was reportedly seen dropping off Malik Faisal Akram at a Dallas homeless shelter on Jan. 2, two weeks before he took hostages at a Colleyville temple. Staff at OurCalling, a Dallas homeless shelter, said...
A temporary free drive-thru COVID-19 test site will open Wednesday in Arlington in the city's entertainment district near the stadiums. Tarrant County Public Health said Tuesday "the testing site will be open for a three-week period in response to the rise of COVID-19 cases and the surge of omicron transmission, which is driving an increase in demand for testing countywide."
The pilot of a single-engine plane is receiving medical treatment after running off the runway at McKinney National Airport Tuesday morning. "The plane’s sole occupant was transported for further medical care, though the injuries are believed to be minor," airport officials said. Airport officials said no distress call was...
Anthony Mecke had drifted to sleep in the break room when a loud knock roused him at 1:23 a.m. “We just got the call,” a coworker said. Mecke, a moonfaced 45-year-old, is the manager of systems operation training at CPS Energy, the city-owned electricity provider that serves San Antonio. He started at the company not long after high school, working at one point as a cable splicer, a job he performed in hot tunnels beneath the sidewalks of San Antonio. He thought he’d seen it all. But when he hustled from the break room, where he’d sneaked in a power nap after an all-day shift, into the company’s cavernous control room, housed in a tornado-proof building on the city’s East Side, what he witnessed unsettled him.
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Following the 11-hour long hostage situation Saturday at the Colleyville synagogue Congregation Beth Israel, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security are warning faith-based communities they need to remain alert and could be targeted for violence. Rabbi Andrew Paley of Temple Shalom in Dallas said, “It’s...
One of the four hostages held at gunpoint inside a Colleyville temple for hours on Saturday is sharing his story of the harrowing ordeal. Jeffrey Cohen said the suspected hostage-taker identified by authorities as Malik Faisal Akram arrived at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville before he did, looking for a place to warm up.
EULESS, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Tongan families in North Texas are still struggling to connect with relatives more than three days after a volcanic eruption and tsunami hit the island country in the South Pacific Ocean. The social media messaging services they relied on to communicate have gone silent since...
Over the course of my life, I have stood in line to order cheeseburgers, tacos, and those cute little fried apple pies that McDonald’s used to make. Never had I queued up to get a steak in French peppercorn sauce. Yet there I was, waiting patiently by myself on the sidewalk in front of a counter-service restaurant named Birdie’s. It occupies a small, freshly painted white brick building in a modest, mostly residential East Austin neighborhood, and ever since opening in July of 2021, the place had been getting local and even national press for its well-priced upscale menu of seasonal American dishes (with Italian and French influences) and its interesting list of wines made from naturally grown (or at least minimally messed-with) grapes.
Kettle Art proudly presents Jamie Walters’ new exhibit “Life in Motion,” a collection of movement-inspired work. Each piece represents an experience and a deep love for the people in the artist’s life. “I’m grateful and excited for my first solo show at Kettle Art Gallery in...
The inventors of bacon burnt ends and creators of some of the region’s best barbecue are expanding again. Travis and Emma Heim confirmed that they’ve begun construction on a new Heim Barbecue location, their fifth, a 5,000 sf dining room with covered patio and a live music beer garden in Hudson Oaks in Parker County.
Arlington ISD announced it will reopen a COVID-19 testing center for students and staff this week. The testing site will open Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 6 a.m. at 1203 West Pioneer Parkway. The center will be open from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m every Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from...
KELLER and FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands of North Texas students arrived back in class on Tuesday, Jan. 18. This comes after a surge in COVID-19 cases kept my students at home along with teachers and support staff. Many parents point to staffing shortages impacting their children’s education....
ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 18, 2022) – The Rockwall Police Department is making an investment in its leadership. On Tuesday, January 11, members of the RPD command staff were the first to embark on a four-month course geared toward improving brain health, function and overall cognition. The training comes from the Center for BrainHealth®, a cognitive neuroscience center of The University of Texas at Dallas, and will apply decades of research and clinical assessment aimed at improving how the human brain receives, categorizes and prioritizes information, makes decisions and solves problems, while building appropriate responses. All levels of leadership, from first-line supervisors and officers serving in leadership positions, all the way to the Chief of Police in the Rockwall Police Department, are slated to go through the course.
