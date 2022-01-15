Meanwhile, in Texas: A Plumber Finds Cash in a Church’s Bathroom Wall

Over the course of my life, I have stood in line to order cheeseburgers, tacos, and those cute little fried apple pies that McDonald’s used to make. Never had I queued up to get a steak in French peppercorn sauce. Yet there I was, waiting patiently by myself on the sidewalk in front of a counter-service restaurant named Birdie’s. It occupies a small, freshly painted white brick building in a modest, mostly residential East Austin neighborhood, and ever since opening in July of 2021, the place had been getting local and even national press for its well-priced upscale menu of seasonal American dishes (with Italian and French influences) and its interesting list of wines made from naturally grown (or at least minimally messed-with) grapes.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO