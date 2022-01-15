ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Meanwhile, in Texas: A Plumber Finds Cash in a Church’s Bathroom Wall

By Sierra Juarez
DFW Community News
 3 days ago
A plumber found cash, checks, and money orders in a bathroom wall of the Houston church of celebrity pastor Joel Osteen that were connected to a $600,000 burglary in 2014. A Fort Worth brewery concocted a beer called ​​the Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins (a reference to the movie Elf) that’s made...

FEMA Opening Free Drive-Thru COVID Test Site Wednesday Near Arlington Stadiums

A temporary free drive-thru COVID-19 test site will open Wednesday in Arlington in the city's entertainment district near the stadiums. Tarrant County Public Health said Tuesday "the testing site will be open for a three-week period in response to the rise of COVID-19 cases and the surge of omicron transmission, which is driving an increase in demand for testing countywide."
ARLINGTON, TX
Plane Runs Off McKinney Runway, Ends Up in Dry Reservoir

The pilot of a single-engine plane is receiving medical treatment after running off the runway at McKinney National Airport Tuesday morning. "The plane’s sole occupant was transported for further medical care, though the injuries are believed to be minor," airport officials said. Airport officials said no distress call was...
ACCIDENTS
The Texas Electric Grid Failure Was a Warm-up

Anthony Mecke had drifted to sleep in the break room when a loud knock roused him at 1:23 a.m. “We just got the call,” a coworker said. Mecke, a moonfaced 45-year-old, is the manager of systems operation training at CPS Energy, the city-owned electricity provider that serves San Antonio. He started at the company not long after high school, working at one point as a cable splicer, a job he performed in hot tunnels beneath the sidewalks of San Antonio. He thought he’d seen it all. But when he hustled from the break room, where he’d sneaked in a power nap after an all-day shift, into the company’s cavernous control room, housed in a tornado-proof building on the city’s East Side, what he witnessed unsettled him.
TEXAS STATE
FBI Warning To Faith Communities After Colleyville Synagogue Hostage Situation Familiar To Jewish Community

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Following the 11-hour long hostage situation Saturday at the Colleyville synagogue Congregation Beth Israel, the FBI and Department of Homeland Security are warning faith-based communities they need to remain alert and could be targeted for violence. Rabbi Andrew Paley of Temple Shalom in Dallas said, “It’s...
DALLAS, TX
Are You Ready for Fine-Casual Dining?

Over the course of my life, I have stood in line to order cheeseburgers, tacos, and those cute little fried apple pies that McDonald’s used to make. Never had I queued up to get a steak in French peppercorn sauce. Yet there I was, waiting patiently by myself on the sidewalk in front of a counter-service restaurant named Birdie’s. It occupies a small, freshly painted white brick building in a modest, mostly residential East Austin neighborhood, and ever since opening in July of 2021, the place had been getting local and even national press for its well-priced upscale menu of seasonal American dishes (with Italian and French influences) and its interesting list of wines made from naturally grown (or at least minimally messed-with) grapes.
AUSTIN, TX
“Life in Motion” by Jamie Walters at Kettle Art

Kettle Art proudly presents Jamie Walters’ new exhibit “Life in Motion,” a collection of movement-inspired work. Each piece represents an experience and a deep love for the people in the artist’s life. “I’m grateful and excited for my first solo show at Kettle Art Gallery in...
DALLAS, TX
Rockwall Police Departments gets innovative with its leadership’s brain health

ROCKWALL, TX (Jan. 18, 2022) – The Rockwall Police Department is making an investment in its leadership. On Tuesday, January 11, members of the RPD command staff were the first to embark on a four-month course geared toward improving brain health, function and overall cognition. The training comes from the Center for BrainHealth®, a cognitive neuroscience center of The University of Texas at Dallas, and will apply decades of research and clinical assessment aimed at improving how the human brain receives, categorizes and prioritizes information, makes decisions and solves problems, while building appropriate responses. All levels of leadership, from first-line supervisors and officers serving in leadership positions, all the way to the Chief of Police in the Rockwall Police Department, are slated to go through the course.
ROCKWALL, TX
Community Policy