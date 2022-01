Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S22 at its Unpacked event in early February, but leaks are already revealing plenty of juicy details about the brand’s range of premium flagship phones for 2022.As usual, this handset is expected to actually be a family of three distinct models, each with a spec sheet and price tag fit for competing closely against the iPhone 13 and Google Pixel 6.Samsung phones usually follow the evolution-not-revolution formula, shunning ground-breaking leaps in technology for minor improvements to the processors and camera units. As ever, the phones are expected to run the latest version of...

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO