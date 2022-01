I am very sad to say it but I have cancelled my order. I just cant justify paying what this phone costs for something that wont even let me use Android Auto and keeps switching Google apps to Oppo even after setting Google apps as default. I will continue to lurk and hope for a day when we see this phone released with a Global version. Thanks to everyone for all your answers and feedback, it is appreciated.

