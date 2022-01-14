Participate in democracy during BART's redistricting meetings (Next meeting: 1/15)

Location: Vista Academy of Visual & Performing Arts (VAPA), campus auditorium, 600 North Santa Fe Avenue, Vista, CA. In 2017, the City Council took action to implement a single-member district election system in compliance with the California Voting Rights Act. Beginning with the November 2018 election, Vista began electing members of the City Council, with the exception of the Mayor, from four individual districts instead of by citywide vote. With the Completion of the 2020 U.S. Census, the City Council must now analyze and consider population changes and boundary adjustments. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information to the public on the redistricting process and how to submit draft maps for consideration, as well as to receive input and comments from the public. Spanish interpretation will be available.

VISTA, CA ・ 14 DAYS AGO