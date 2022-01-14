ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Participate in democracy during BART's redistricting meetings (Next meeting: 1/15)

Bay Area Rapid Transit
 7 days ago

Have a direct say in democracy by participating in BART’s redistricting meetings. The next virtual meeting is scheduled...

www.bart.gov

Town Square LIVE News

GOP bill to change civics curriculum unlikely to have Senate vote

A Republican-backed measure that would require Delaware schools to teach that communism and totalitarianism conflict with freedom and democracy was debated during the Senate Education Committee Tuesday. Senate Bill 206, sponsored by Sen. Bryant Richardson, R-Seaford, would require school districts and charter schools to provide instruction in comparative political ideology for students in tenth grade. The bill specifically requires instruction ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
Coast News

Solana Beach council holds second redistricting meeting

SOLANA BEACH — The Solana Beach City Council met last week and held its second public hearing on the redistricting process. The council also voted to extend virtual meetings for another 30 days. The city moved from five at-large council members to four council members who each represent a...
SOLANA BEACH, CA
opelikaobserver.com

Auburn Council Calls for Special Meeting for Redistricting

The Auburn City Council voted to once again postpone the vote on redistricting Tuesday night and called for a special meeting on Jan. 25 to further discuss the topic. The plan was originally proposed in December with a map based on state guidelines and created by city staff. Members of...
AUBURN, AL
eastoftheriverdcnews.com

Ward 7 ANC Redistricting Taskforce To Meet

Councilmember Vincent Gray’s Ward 7 ANC Redistricting Taskforce will hold a virtual meeting on Thursday, Jan. 20 at 5 p.m. Registration in advance is required. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar. Redistricting must be complete by Mar. 31 so recommendations can...
ELECTIONS
eastoftheriverdcnews.com

Ward 8 Redistricting Committee to Meet Tonight

The January Ward 8 Redistricting Committee Meeting will be held via Zoom on Jan. 19 at 6 p.m. To attend, one must register. In preparation for the upcoming Ward 8 Redistricting Committee Meeting, participants are asked to register and familiarize themselves with The DC Office of Planning’s Online Redistricting Tool. This tool allows the Council, advocacy groups and members of the public to draw Ward redistricting plans following the 2020 US Census.
POLITICS
texasborderbusiness.com

El Paso Redistricting Process Meetings

EL PASO, Texas — The City of El Paso is hosting a series of in-person community meeting throughout the community and several virtual meetings to encourage residents to learn more about and participate in the ongoing redistricting process. Residents are invited to learn more and provide their input on...
EL PASO, TX
Austin Monitor

Council expands virtual participation in city meetings

Due to the omicron variant disrupting in-person city meetings this month, City Council will allow boards and commissions to gather mostly virtually sooner than planned. Council is set to approve an ordinance today requiring that only one board or commission member be physically present, giving other members the option to participate via videoconference or in person.
AUSTIN, TX
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Elections
South Pasadena News

Voter Redistricting | South Pasadena Meetings & Mapping Tools

The State of California released its official data from the U.S. Census late September, including its adjustments for the State prison population. The City of South Pasadena, like other California cities redrawing district boundary lines, is using the 2020 Census data to establish new Council districts. Redistricting determines how neighborhoods...
SOUTH PASADENA, CA
wkar.org

Redistricting commission meets in private once again

Michigan’s redistricting commission met again behind closed doors Thursday -- despite a state Supreme Court ruling that a previous closed session was inappropriate and should have been open to the public. Julianne Pastula, the commission’s general counsel, said this time was different, because the commission was now responding to...
MICHIGAN STATE
tricountysentry.com

Redistricting meeting offers lots of positive input

Oxnard– The city council held a special meeting about redistricting the city on Thursday, January 6. THE meeting included submitted maps proposing district changes, and residents commented on those maps. The council encourages people to keep submitting more maps and noted that council members represent the entire city. The...
OXNARD, CA
elpasoheraldpost.com

Community Invited to Attend City’s 2022 Redistricting Commission Meetings

The City of El Paso invites residents to participate in the ongoing redistricting process that will redraw the boundaries for all City Council districts and impact future council elections. The public may review and provide comments to the Districting Commission about one of the eight (8) currently proposed maps. The...
EL PASO, TX
northcountydailystar.com

Community Meeting Regarding Vista City Council Redistricting

Location: Vista Academy of Visual & Performing Arts (VAPA), campus auditorium, 600 North Santa Fe Avenue, Vista, CA. In 2017, the City Council took action to implement a single-member district election system in compliance with the California Voting Rights Act. Beginning with the November 2018 election, Vista began electing members of the City Council, with the exception of the Mayor, from four individual districts instead of by citywide vote. With the Completion of the 2020 U.S. Census, the City Council must now analyze and consider population changes and boundary adjustments. The purpose of the meeting is to provide information to the public on the redistricting process and how to submit draft maps for consideration, as well as to receive input and comments from the public. Spanish interpretation will be available.
VISTA, CA
ngxchange.org

Please use Zoom to allow community participation in meetings

Board Members- It is my understanding that you will be considering returning to zoom meeting for The Board of Selectmen and Committees at tonight’s emergency meeting. I support your approval permitting the use of zoom for not only emergencies but for also hybrid meetings on a continuing basis. Attached is a publication of the Greater Portland Council of Governments re: the use of zoom for public meetings. They recommend using the webinar feature of Zoom Pro which as the publication points out “….provides greater control over public participation.” The cost is nominal- $40 per month.
TECHNOLOGY
The Independent

Democratic congressman arrested with voting rights protesters after Senate demonstration

A progressive US congressman from New York was arrested in the US Capitol on Thursday as voting rights advocates staged their second demonstration in the building within just a few days.The congressman, Rep Jamaal Bowman, was arrested alongside activists from UN-PAC, a student-led group that has led hunger strikes with dozens of supporters to persuade senators to pass voting rights legislation.His spokesman and UN-PAC staff confirmed his arrest on Thursday.“Today, Congressman Jamaal Bowman joined a voting rights non-violent direct action at the North Barricade of the U.S. Capitol Building and was arrested by the U.S. Capitol Police,” Mr Bowman’s spokesman...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
kswo.com

City of Lawton will meet to discuss redistricting

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - City of Lawton officials will meet to discuss redistricting the city. The Lawton Redistricting Commission will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 26 at Lawton City Hall. During the meeting, the commission will consider the proposed ward map. The agenda will be posted later on at...
LAWTON, OK

