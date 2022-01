‘It might be surprising to hear that every Pokemon title is made in an entirely different way’. Pokemon Sword and Shield was one of the most contentious generations yet in the series. I remember the moment when it was confirmed at E3 that the entire Pokedex wouldn’t make it in, and the calm before the storm. I can vividly recall the explosion that happened afterward and basically hasn’t let up. In a new surprise blog over on Game Freak’s recruitment website, the team talks Pokemon struggles and triumphs, specifically how it relates to the development of Pokemon Sword and Shield (as translated by Nintendo Everything).

