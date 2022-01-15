ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sen. Heinrich Honors Legacy Of Martin Luther King, Jr.

By Submitted by
ladailypost.com
 4 days ago

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sen. Martin Heinrich (D-N.M.) released the following statement this morning in recognition of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, which falls on Monday, Jan. 17:. “On this Martin Luther King Day, we should all pause to reflect on all that Dr. King and his fellow...

