Bidding Farewell to ‘The Expanse,’ One of TV’s Science Fiction Greats

By Emily Hannemann, TV Insider
 3 days ago

With the series finale “Babylon’s Ashes,” the epic space drama takes its final bow, cementing the show as one of television’s greatest science fiction stories. Much like the...

Den of Geek

The Expanse: A TV Fan's Post-Finale Guide to the Books

This article contains The Expanse spoilers. Many fans of The Expanse on Prime Video who haven’t already read the James S. A. Corey novels upon which the series is based probably have at least thought about checking out the books at some point. But the floodgates likely opened after the series finale aired for those looking to answer the questions left unresolved by the show’s untimely cancelation with books seven through nine still unadapted.
IndieWire

'The Expanse' Series Finale Said Goodbye with One Last Memorable Battle

[Editor’s Note: The following contains spoilers for “The Expanse” series finale, Season 6, Episode 6, “Babylon’s Ashes.”] “The Expanse,” true to its name, ran for six seasons as one of the most sprawling space stories ever put on film. But you might not have guessed that if you only saw the show’s sets. “I’ve always been pushing to make the ships more and more cramped, make everything a little tighter, a little smaller, ceilings a little lower,” said Breck Eisner, director of 14 episodes of “The Expanse” over its six seasons. “The paradigm for this season has been a submarine war film....
Deadline

'Star Trek' Universe News: 'Discovery', 'Strange New Worlds' & 'Lower Decks' Renewed, 'Picard' Gets Season 2 Premiere Date

Paramount+’s Star Trek Universe is beefing up its ranks. ViacomCBS’ streaming service has announced several 10-episode-long season pickup orders as well as premiere dates across the sci-fi franchise: ● Star Trek: Discovery has been renewed for a fifth season. Season four of Star Trek: Discovery returns with new episodes on Thursday, Feb. 10. ● Season two of Star Trek: Picard will premiere on Thursday, March 3. Following the premiere, new episodes will drop weekly on Thursdays. Star Trek: Picard is currently in production on a previously announced third season. ● Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has been renewed for a second season ahead...
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In 'The Time Machine' Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
BGR.com

This gritty new sci-fi movie is unexpectedly taking Netflix by storm

Don't Miss: Tuesday’s deals: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, $179 Roomba, Fire Tablets, more Apocalyptic movies are having a bit of a moment on Netflix right now. One of the biggest Korean-language releases in recent memory on the streamer, for example, is The Silent Sea. It told the story of a special team sent to the moon to retrieve an important sample from a research facilty. Meanwhile, back home, Earth has undergone “desertification.” And in addition to The Silent Sea, there’s also Don’t Look Up — a polarizing climate change allegory from director Adam McKay. It stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence...
Deadline

'Diabolical': Amazon Sets Premiere Date For 'The Boys' Spinoff Animated Series

The Boys won’t return for Season 3 until the summer, but this spring fans can sink their teeth into The Boys Presents: Diabolical, an animated offshoot of the Emmy-nominated superhero series. Set to debut in its entirety March 4, Diabolical features eight 12- to 14-minute episodes that each tout their own animation style. The series will reveal unseen stories within The Boys universe with the help of Awkwafina, Garth Ennis, Eliot Glazer and Ilana Glazer, Evan Goldberg and Seth Rogen, Simon Racioppa, Justin Roiland and Ben Bayouth, Andy Samberg and Aisha Tyler. The Boys is based on the New York Times bestselling comic by Ennis and Darick Robertson and was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. The Boys Presents: Diabolical is executive produced by Racioppa, Kripke, Rogen, Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Ori Marmur, Ken F. Levin, Jason Netter, Ennis, Robertson, Michaela Starr, Loreli Alanís, Chris Prynoski, Shannon Prynoski and Ben Kalina. It is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios, with Titmouse, Kripke Enterprises, Original Film and Point Grey Pictures.
Deadline

Marc Forster To Direct Tom Hanks In 'A Man Called Ove' With SF Studios, Rita Wilson & Playtone Producing David Magee Script

EXCLUSIVE: Finding Neverland, World War Z and The Kite Runner director Marc Forster has been set to direct Oscar winner Tom Hanks in the anticipated U.S. adaptation of Swedish comedy hit A Man Called Ove, we can reveal. Two-time Oscar nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Mary Poppins Returns) is scripting the project and re-uniting with Forster after their collaboration on drama Finding Neverland, for which both were BAFTA nominated. Production is due to begin this year on the feature, which has been in the works for a few years and is based on the Swedish hit novel by Fredrik Backman. The life-affirming comedy about love and...
Deadline

Elizabeth Mitchell Joins CBS' 'FBI: International' As Recurring

EXCLUSIVE: Lost alumna Elizabeth Mitchell is set to recur on CBS’ freshman drama series FBI: International in a key role. From executive producer Dick Wolf, FBI: International follows the elite operatives of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s International Fly Team, led by Scott Forrester (Luke Kleintank). Headquartered in Budapest, they travel the world with the mission of tracking and neutralizing threats against American citizens wherever they may be, relying on intelligence, quick thinking and pure brawn as they put their lives on the line to protect the U.S. and its people. Mitchell, who will first appear in a February episode, will play...
IndieWire

'Sing 2' Sweeps VOD Charts as 'Don't Look Up' Loses Netflix #1 to Alyssa Milano Thriller 'Brazen'

Between thundersnow and Omicron, it was a good weekend to check out movies at home. Amazon Prime debuted Sony’s “Hotel Transylvania: Transformania,” skipping theaters to become (per the site) its #1 viewed movie (Amazon doesn’t provide a top 10). Meantime, Joel Coen’s “The Tragedy of Macbeth” arrived on Apple TV after three weeks of limited theater play. “Sing 2” (Universal/$24.99) is still the #3 film in theaters this weekend and placed #1 at iTunes, Google Play, and Vudu. “Ghostbusters: Aftermath” (Sony/$19.99) took second place at all three. The charts showed little variance, with 15 titles total on the three lists and a...
aiptcomics

'Star Wars' #20 has smart science fiction ideas at work

The Star Wars galaxy is vast, and the opportunities for discovery and adventure are limitless. That’s never more evident than in the comics, which are in canon and allow writers to explore things the films and TV shows cannot. Star Wars #20 is a good example of this as Luke Skywalker searches for ancient Jedi artifacts the Empire has yet to destroy. What he finds goes beyond any old artifact.
locusmag.com

New Science Fiction Exhibition

The exhibit will explore works of science fiction such as From the Earth to the Moon, Doctor Who, and Star Wars. Glyn Morgan, the lead curator of the exhibition, says:. Science fiction invites us to observe our own planet and consider our impact upon it. Visitors will see bright futures the genre has imagined and be confronted by some of the biggest threats to our existence – climate change, ecological devastation and nuclear war – as we invite them to consider how often-dystopian imaginings could give us the intellectual and emotional tools to imagine and create more utopian futures.
Deadline

Susanne Daniels Exits As YouTube Global Head of Original Content

YouTube Global Head of Original Content Susanne Daniels has resigned after over six years, during which she built the original content division of the company. YouTube Originals is coming off Q4 2021 as its most-watched quarter ever with 1.3 billion views. Daniels, a respected veteran TV executive, joined YouTube Originals in 2015 when the video-sharing giant had announced the launch of a premium subscription tier with high-end original scripted programming. She developed and launched such series as Cobra Kai, which set YouTube viewership records before moving to Netflix and earning Emmy nomination for Outstanding Comedy Series, Step-Up (now on Starz), On...
adafruit.com

Looking Back at Science Fiction's Very First "Year's Best" Anthology | #SciFiSunday

Great piece by James Davis Nicoll up on Tor.com. One could, I imagine, construct a comfortable (but non-waterproof) bungalow out of a collection of “Best of SF” anthologies that have appeared over the decades. The names on the spines slowly evolve over time: Dozois, Hartwell, Cramer, Strahan, Horton, del Rey, Carr, Wollheim, Merril. New names appear as older established names vanish. It is a sad year that does not see at least two or three Year’s Best SF anthologies, curated by competing editors.
locusmag.com

The Gollancz Book of South Asian Science Fiction: Volume 2

The first volume of Tarun K. Saint’s The Gollancz Book of South Asian Science Fiction (reviewed here in June 2019) seemed to serve two purposes: to present the variety of South Asian SFF to the world at large, and – equally important, to judge from Saint’s introduction – to familiarize South Asian readers themselves with their own SFF traditions (as with other national and regional literatures, South Asian authors have not escaped the ongoing struggle to gain literary respectability for genre fiction). While generally an excellent anthology, it was somewhat limited by featuring only authors from the “partition states” of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh. Saint’s second volume consists of mostly original stories and poems, still predominantly from these countries, but including authors from Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Tibetan community in exile. Of the 29 stories and three poems here, three are in translation. As with the first volume, Saint provides a lengthy and thoughtful annotated introduction, in which he offers two ways of approaching South Asian SF: “as a graft, a splicing of a new element into the already extant corpus of South Asian literature, or as a subgenre that is different with new, unusual fruits that taste neither like its progenitors nor quite like anything else.” Together, he argues that these approaches constitute “a New Wave of South Asian SFF.” As with all new waves, this means a blurring of familiar lines between SF, fantasy, horror, postmodern fabulation, absurdism, surrealism, and traditional literary forms.
GeekyGadgets

Hull Breach RPG science fiction Mothership adventure game Volume 1

Gamers who enjoy science fiction role-playing adventure games may be interested in a new massive adventure and supplement anthology with over 200 pages of all new content for the Mothership Sci-Fi Horror RPG game. The first volume has been created by an international team of third-party Mothership authors, designers and artists.
