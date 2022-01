After initially estimating that almost three-quarters of U.S. COVID cases between Dec. 11 and Dec. 18 were attributable to the omicron variant, the CDC revised that number on December 28th to just 23%. Since then, they have revised it once more to 38%. Except they didn’t: none of those estimates were as precise as we just made them sound. For example, the current estimate is somewhere between 31.4% and 44.7%.

