ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

'Wait Wait' for Jan. 15, 2022: With Not My Job guest Kacey Musgraves

By GPB Newsroom
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

This week's show was recorded remotely with host Peter Sagal, official judge and scorekeeper Bill Kurtis, Not My Job guest Kacey Musgraves and panelists Helen Hong, Maz Jobrani, and Emmy Blotnick. Click the audio link above to hear the whole show. Who's Bill This Time. A Medical Oinkthrough; Morning...

www.gpb.org

Comments / 0

Related
Lite Rock 96.9

Win Tickets to See Kacey Musgraves in Philadelphia

"Follow Your Arrow" to see Kacey Musgraves, January 26th at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Kacey Musgraves is bringing her star-crossed: unveiled tour to Philly with King Princess and MUNA. We're not just "Blowin' Smoke" and we're making it "Easy" to win tickets. How To Win Kacey Musgraves Tickets:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
visitsaintpaul.com

Kacey Musgraves at the Xcel Energy Center

Kacey Musgraves will perform at the Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul on January 19, 2022. Kacey Musgraves has announced special North American headlining tour dates in support of her new record and film star-crossed. The limited 15-city tour titled "star-crossed: unveiled" kicks off in Saint Paul, Minnesota. King Princess and MUNA are confirmed as support artists. The "star-crossed: unveiled" tour news follows the announcement of Kacey’s latest record star-crossed due out September 10, 2021. Watch the music video for the album’s lead single "justified" at https://kacey.lnk.to/justified.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
guitargirlmag.com

King Princess shares new track “Little Bother” featuring Fousheé, tour with Kacey Musgraves begins next week

“I have been a big fan of Fousheé for a while, so when we started DM’ing and eventually set a date in the studio, it was a dream,” King Princess says. “‘Little Bother’ kind of came out of nowhere; Zach had the guitar part and Fou and I just started going off. It became this song about tiptoeing around someone you’ve lost and feeling like a pest. It poses questions to a person who may not be listening at all and I think that’s a beautiful sentiment.”
MUSIC
Deadline

‘SNL’: Willem Dafoe Set To Host On Jan. 29 With Katy Perry As Musical Guest

Willem Dafoe is set to make his Saturday Night Live debut. The Spider-Man and The Florida Project actor will host the NBC late-night comedy series on January 29. He will be joined by musical guest Katy Perry, who is making her fourth appearance on the show. Dafoe will host the third consecutive show of the year, with Will Forte set as host for January 22’s show, alongside musical guests Måneskin. Dafoe, a four-time Academy Award nominee, has never hosted the show but he has been lampooned on it when Kate McKinnon spoofed his movie The Lighthouse in 2020. He currently plays the Green Goblin in Spider-Man: No Way Home and co-stars in Nightmare Alley. Perry, meanwhile, is making her fourth appearance, having hosted in 2011 and performed in 2010, 2013 and 2017. The American Idol judge is currently headlining her first Las Vegas residency. The series is produced in association with Broadway Video and comes from creator and exec producer Lorne Michaels.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kacey Musgraves
Person
Helen Hong
Person
Maz Jobrani
Person
Willie Nelson
Person
Peter Sagal
Person
Keke Palmer
Person
Bill Kurtis
extratv

Bob Saget’s Autopsy Completed

Bob Saget died unexpectedly on Sunday, and now his autopsy has been completed. Joshua Stephany, the chief medical examiner of Orange and Osceola Counties, stated in a press release, "An autopsy was performed this morning on Robert Lane Saget. Mr. Saget is a 65-year-old male, who was found unresponsive in his hotel room. At this time, there is no evidence of drug use or foul play.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Campbell#Npr
EW.com

16 and Pregnant star Jordan Cashmyer dies at 26

Jordan Cashmyer, who appeared in season 5 of the MTV reality series 16 and Pregnant as a young mother who battled homelessness, has died in Maryland, her mother Jessica confirmed on Sunday. She was 26. A cause of death has not been shared. "Last night I received a call no...
MARYLAND STATE
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Michael Strahan pays heartfelt tribute to rarely seen mom

Michael Strahan took to social media to celebrate a special family occasion on Sunday with a series of rare photographs. The Good Morning America host commemorated his mother's birthday with several family pictures that featured the two of them. The sweet shots saw him pose happily alongside his mother, along...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Grammys
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Variety

How Nashville Legend Ralph Emery Dissed Country-Rock Pioneers the Byrds — and the Night They Buried the Hatchet

Left out of most obituaries about renowned country music talk-show host Ralph Emery, who died Saturday, was his infamy among many rock fans for having gotten into a tiff in the late 1960s with the Byrds. Their beef even resulted in Emery being dismissed, by name, in a Byrds track — “Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man,” which had Gram Parsons and Roger McGuinn attempting to get the last laugh in song. But, lest Emery be remembered forever by Byrds buffs as a villain in the story, Emery invited McGuinn onto his highly rated cable series “Nashville Now” 17 years later for...
MUSIC
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
20K+
Post
847K+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy