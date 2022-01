Air Force vs. Boise State: Game Preview, How to Watch, Prediction. Watch Air Force take on MW-Leading Boise State on CBSSN @ 9:00 EST. When Air Force and Boise State square off on Tuesday evening, the Broncos will be trying to extend their streak to 10 with a win at ExtraMile Arena. The Broncos are as hot a team as they come in the Mountain West, leading the league with a conference record of 3-0. The Broncos will be happy to be coming home from a win at New Mexico on Saturday, and will be looking to keep the momentum as they take on a healthy Falcons team.

BOISE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO