Google's Nest Hub, formally known as the Home Hub, is one of the many smart hub devices you can use to control the various accessories in your home. Powered by Google Assistant, the Nest Hub can turn on and off devices, answer questions, tell you the news and weather, and more. Out of all the many things it can do, it can also stream YouTube right on its display, and you can interact with it via voice or touch.

