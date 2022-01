Happy New Year and welcome back to the D.C. Memo. The District started off 2022 in shambles with a snow day that shut down many schools and businesses. It might not sound like much to hardy Minnesotans, but D.C. and surrounding areas got anywhere from 3-12 inches of snow on Monday morning. I can say with certainty that D.C. and Northern Virginia are not very well prepared for snow compared to Minnesota, but I didn’t realize it was this bad: Hundreds of drivers were stuck on Interstate 95 between Richmond and D.C. for over a day. Virginia Democratic Senator Tim Kaine was stuck for 27 hours as he tried to make it to the Capitol for the first day back to session. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, on the other hand, was enjoying the rare heavy snowfall in the District — she said the D.C. snow was “a sign of good things.” Here’s what we’re discussing this week: an inside look at January 6, GOP midterm strategies and a snub for MyPillow Guy.

POLITICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO