You Can Own Your Very Own Old Wild West Town

A closed section of Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg, Virginia. Both northbound and southbound sections of the highway were closed due to snow and ice. Photo: AP/Shutterstock. First, there was “flurona.” Now, another fresh hell has greeted us mere days into the New Year: Hundreds of people have been stranded in their cars on a highway in Virginia for 20 hours and counting. The traffic standstill, which covered an estimated 50-mile stretch of I-95, was caused by a severe snowstorm that led to hundreds of subsequent accidents. As the New York Times reports, people were trapped inside their cars overnight, many without food and water, forced to decide whether to preserve gas and forgo their heat source or risk draining their car’s fuel. Among those stranded overnight was NBC News correspondent Josh Lederman, who called in to the news show while stuck in his car, as well as Virginia senator Tim Kaine.

