Take a bite out of the East Coast with a New York foodie staple: the bagel. Huntington Beach is in on what the New York Times calls the West Coast bagel boom, serving up the breakfast favorite that makes mouths water at the sight of its golden brown, blistered exterior. Our Surf City USA® bagels offer contrast in flavor and texture — that perfect crunch as you sink your teeth into a soft, chewy interior. Whether you're a fan of an open-faced sandwich or good old-fashioned cream cheese, we’ve got an option for you. Check out 10 cafes and specialty shops in Huntington Beach where you can grab a hot and fresh bagel, any way you like it.

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO