ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Meryl Streep reveals she watches 'The Real Housewives' to escape overwhelming news

neworleanssun.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashington [US], January 15 (ANI): Meryl Streep revealed in an interview with the cast of Netflix's hit film 'Don't Look Up' that she follows the reality TV series 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills'. According to the People Magazine, Streep noted in the interview that many people feel "a...

www.neworleanssun.com

Comments / 0

Related
Collider

'Don't Look Up': Watch Meryl Streep Improvise That Oval Office Call in New Featurette

If you've seen Adam McKay's Don't Look Up, you know that Meryl Streep really got the chance to flex her comedic skills throughout the film, but you may not know how much of her role came from her own improv skills. Recently, McKay revealed that Streep even improvised her character's own ending. Now, Netflix has released a short featurette on another moment where Streep took the opportunity to play around with her character. In the short featurette, McKay reveals that when shooting the Oval Office scene, Streep improvised a new phone conversation that her character was ending at the beginning of every single take of the scene. "It was kind of a tour de force of improv that I have never seen before," shares McKay, "because I am not exaggerating. She did twenty to twenty-five completely different absurd phone calls."
MOVIES
Deadline

Meryl Streep & Cate Blanchett Continue Record Streaks For SAG Award Film Nominations

Meryl Streep continues to be the most nominated feature performer at the SAG Awards, with a current total running count of 17 after her ensemble recognition in Wednesday’s nominations for Adam McKay’s Netflix comedy Don’t Look Up.  Overall, including TV noms, Streep counts 19 SAG nominations in her career including noms from such TV series as Big Little Lies (ensemble drama) in 2020 and a 2004 win for female lead actor in a TV movie/miniseries for HBO’s Angels in America. Cate Blanchett isn’t far behind, taking her SAG nom running total to second place among all feature performers from 14 to 16 today with a...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The US Sun

What was Sidney Poitier’s net worth?

THE ACTING career of late Hollywood film icon, Sidney Poitier, spans decades of movie appearances. Poitier amassed a notable amount of wealth throughout his cinematic career, thanks to his many years in the business. What was Sidney Poitier's net worth?. Sidney Poitier is widely regarded as one of the great...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Perlman
Person
Ariana Grande
Person
Tyler Perry
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Adam Mckay
Person
Jonah Hill
Person
Meryl Streep
Person
Leonardo Dicaprio
Person
Mark Rylance
Person
Jennifer Lawrence
Person
Timothee Chalamet
Reality Tea

Margaret Josephs Claims She Put High Ponytails “On the Map” For Real Housewives Stars

Celebrities, and particularly reality stars, know that fans are always paying attention to their sense of style. Glam has become a reality TV character in and of itself. It’s even led to some stars *cough cough Erika Jayne* spending unfathomable amounts of money just to always look on point. On Real Housewives, it’s not abnormal […] The post Margaret Josephs Claims She Put High Ponytails “On the Map” For Real Housewives Stars appeared first on Reality Tea.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Real Housewives#Ani#The People Magazine
Deadline

Yvette Mimieux Dies: Actress-Writer Who Starred In ‘The Time Machine’ Had Just Turned 80

Yvette Mimieux was found dead Tuesday morning, a rep for her family confirmed. She had just turned 80 on January 8, and she passed away in her sleep of natural causes. Mimieux was a prolific actress best remembered for starring opposite Rod Taylor in the 1960 George Pal-directed film version of the H.G. Wells novel The Time Machine at MGM, where she was soon put under a long-term contract. Another big hit came months after in Where the Boys Are. Among her other credits around that time were Platinum High School, Mr. Lucky, Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse and Light in the...
CELEBRITIES
Ok Magazine

'Sister Wives' Shocker: Janelle Brown Admits Her Relationship With Kody Brown Is 'Strained,' Insists 'There's Not A Huge Necessity Anymore To Stay'

Janelle Brown has been reflecting on her relationship with Kody Brown. In the latest episode of Sister Wives, Janelle spoke to Robyn about the growing tension in the family, as they've been clashing over Kody's strict guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Robyn admitted to Janelle during the Sunday, January 16,...
RELATIONSHIPS

Comments / 0

Community Policy