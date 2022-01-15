Meryl Streep reveals she watches 'The Real Housewives' to escape overwhelming news

If you've seen Adam McKay's Don't Look Up, you know that Meryl Streep really got the chance to flex her comedic skills throughout the film, but you may not know how much of her role came from her own improv skills. Recently, McKay revealed that Streep even improvised her character's own ending. Now, Netflix has released a short featurette on another moment where Streep took the opportunity to play around with her character. In the short featurette, McKay reveals that when shooting the Oval Office scene, Streep improvised a new phone conversation that her character was ending at the beginning of every single take of the scene. "It was kind of a tour de force of improv that I have never seen before," shares McKay, "because I am not exaggerating. She did twenty to twenty-five completely different absurd phone calls."

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO