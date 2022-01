Winning time is pick and roll time. I have said for years now – oh god, it’s been years, the pandemic is stealing my youth – that the Raptors are leaving points on the table by not allowing Pascal Siakam to be involved in more pick n’ rolls – as a handler or screener. Unless you’re extremely tapped in to a coach’s or a players ear, you won’t know who is the one that’s resistant to which play calls. Regardless, the Raptors, Pascal, whoever – they weren’t resistant to it last night, and it’s the reason they won.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO