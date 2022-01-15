ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Meth burritos and other unusual TSA finds from last year

By The C Boarding Group
CBoardingGroup
CBoardingGroup
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Each year the Transportation Security Agency (TSA) publishes a list of the most unusual and wild finds from travelers attempting to bring banned items through security checkpoints and the latest list contains some of the weirdest items we’ve seen in a while including Meth burritos. In the United...

cboardinggroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

TSA's most unusual items seized at airports

NEW YORK - The Transportation Security Administration has released its Top 10 Catches of 2021 list. The TSA shares an annual list of the most unusual items it has confiscated from travelers at airports. Topping the list for this year is a chainsaw confiscated in New Orleans. In a humorous...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tsa#Airport Security#Burrito#Tsa Agents
News4Jax.com

Meth burrito, chainsaw: Here are TSA’s ‘Top 10 Catches of 2021′

Another year, another list of weird objects/items people tried to get past the Transportation Security Administration (TSA). TSA’s “Top 10 Catches of 2021” dropped on Monday. From bear spray to meth-rritos, the TSA officers found some truly unusual items. Here are some mind-blowing things people tried to...
PUBLIC SAFETY
News 12

Newark Liberty makes TSA’s 2021 Top List of unusual finds at security.

The TSA released a list of its top 10 unusual items found nationwide at security checkpoints in 2021 and Newark Liberty International Airport made the list!. Number nine on the Top 10 List was found at Newark Liberty. On August 21, 2021, the TSA officers detected a long-barreled revolver with a wooden grip that looked like an antique pistol.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Denver

Record Number Of Firearms Detected At DIA’s Security Checkpoints Last Year

DENVER (CBS4) – The Transportation Security Administration says Denver International Airport ranks 6th worst for guns found at checkpoints. In 2021, TSA says agents found 141 firearms in people’s carry-on baggage. It set a new record for DIA. The TSA says every single firearm found was detected through X-ray screening. (credit: CBS) Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport tops the list with 507 firearms found; the most ever at any airport since the inception of the TSA. Passengers can travel with firearms, but only safely and securely as checked luggage. “As the data suggests, travelers bringing firearms in carry-on luggage is not new and we have now reached an unacceptable level of carelessness by gun owners. Simply stated, one gun in carry-on luggage is one too many,” said TSA Federal Security Director for Colorado Larry Nau. “Even if a traveler has a concealed weapons permit, firearms are never permitted in carry-on luggage.” Firearm owners can face a $14,000 fine on top of possible charges filed locally.
DENVER, CO
9NEWS

141 firearms found in carry-on luggage at DIA last year, TSA says

DENVER — Denver International Airport (DIA) ranked sixth nationally last year in the number of firearms found in carry-on luggage at security checkpoints, the Transportation and Security Administration (TSA) said Tuesday. TSA officers found 141 guns in carry-ons at DIA in 2021, which the agency said set a record...
DENVER, CO
abccolumbia.com

TSA reports a record number of firearms discovered in SC airports last year

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– A new report released by the Transportation Security Administration says South Carolina reached a new annual record for the amount of firearms found in carry-on luggage in 2021. The TSA says 72 firearms were found in carry-on luggage in the state. Each firearm was found by TSA officers during routine screening at security checkpoints, according to officials.
COLUMBIA, SC
CBS Philly

Atlantic City Catch Makes TSA’s 2021 List Of Most Unusual Finds At Airport Security

ATLANTIC CITY,  N.J. (CBS) – The Atlantic City Airport made the TSA’s 2021 top 10 list of most unusual finds at security. The catch came in at No. 10. TSA says they found six bullets hidden inside a stick of deodorant. TSA says bullets are prohibited from being carried through a checkpoint but are not illegal. There were no criminal charges filed, and the traveler was allowed to continue his flight without the bullets. If you’re wondering what else made the list here are some weird ones: a burrito filled with meth, bear spray, a machete, fireworks and even a chainsaw. See the whole list here.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
CBoardingGroup

CBoardingGroup

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
293
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We. Do. Business Travel. Travel News, Tips and Travel Hacks for business travelers. Learn how to travel like a pro with travel tips, travel news and lots of travel humor - all from frequent travelers.

 https://cboardinggroup.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy