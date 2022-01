Infamous YouTube channel DefendTheHouse is at it again. After crashing games by calling in 100 payloads, the YouTube channel is now trying to stop the tram. While this one was different as it wasn't trying to break the server, but instead, stop the tram, the result was the same. Unlike most new maps with a train, Caldera has a tram traveling through the town, and it's unstoppable. Players cannot destroy it or stop it. Players will be killed immediately if they stand in front of it.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 10 DAYS AGO