Boston College Women’s Hockey dropped the puck on the 2nd half of the season this weekend, and while the addition of transfer Michaela Boyle to the roster added a bit of excitement, the weekend really couldn’t have gone much worse than it did. The Eagles suffered a weekend sweep at the hands of UConn, dropping to 10-10-0 on the year and finding themselves starting to dig quite a hole for the Hockey East tournament.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO