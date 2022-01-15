ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

UFC on ESPN 32: Brandon Royval vs. Rogerio Bontorin odds, picks and prediction

By Kevin Erickson
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19hhWs_0dmg4XeQ00

In a flyweight bout on the main card, Brandon Royval and Rogerio Bontorin meet Saturday at UFC on ESPN 32 – also known as UFC Vegas 46 – at UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nev. Below, we analyze the UFC on ESPN 32: Royval vs. Bontorin odds and lines, with picks and predictions.

The card can be viewed on ESPN+ with the prelims at 5 p.m. ET and the main card starting at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN+.

Royval heads to the octagon on a two-bout skid, losing via submission to Alexandre Pantoja last time out in Aug. 2021, and via Round 1 KO/TKO to Brandon Moreno at UFC 255 in Nov. 2020. Each of Royval’s four bouts at the UFC level has finished inside the distance, and six straight bouts have been via finishes.

Bontorin earned a no-contest victory at UFC 262 over Matt Schnell, snapping a two-bout skid of his own. He was knocked out in the first round against Kai Kara-France in the previous outing at UFC 259 in March 2021 and was stopped via unanimous decision against Ray Borg at UFC Fight Night 167 in Feb. 2020.

UFC on ESPN 32 Royval vs. Bontorin: Odds and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8:18 a.m. ET.

  • Fight result (2-way line): Royval -175 (bet $175 to win $100) | Bontorin +135 (bet $100 to win $135)
  • Will the fight go the distance? (Yes +150 | No -210)

Play our new free daily Pick’em Challenge and win! Play now!

UFC on ESPN 32 Royval vs. Bontorin: Odds, lines, predictions and picks

Records: Royval (12-6-0) | Bontorin (17-3-0)

Fight result (2-way line or money line)

The southpaw ROYVAL (-175) is a moderate favorite against Bontorin. He stands four inches taller than his counterpart with a one-inch reach advantage.

Royval also has a 3.44-to-2.82 significant strikes landed per minute advantage and is the more well-rounded fighter, posting a 1.74-to-1.20 submission average advantage, too.

Over/Under (O/U)

This isn’t going the distance, but playing Fight to go the distance? No (-210) is a little too expensive.

Royval can win it in a number of ways. He has five submission results across his past six professional fights, including four wins, while his other fight ended with a KO/TKO loss.

Play ROYVAL BY SUBMISSION (+185) for the best value in Method of Victory.

Watch this card with ESPN+ by signing up here.

Visit MMA Junkie for more fight news and analysis.

If you’re looking for more sports betting picks and tips, access all of our content at SportsbookWire.com and BetFTW. Please gamble responsibly.

Follow Kevin J. Erickson on Twitter. SportsbookWire on Twitter and us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).

Comments / 0

Related
MMAmania.com

Conor McGregor got destroyed so badly by Henry Cejudo he actually deleted his tweet

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Bantamweight roost-ruler, Henry Cejudo, who also held gold at 125 pounds, was back in the headlines last week after petitioning promotion president, Dana White, for an opportunity to win yet another title, this time in the Featherweight division. White shut him down without remorse. “You...
UFC
The Independent

UFC 270 live stream: How to watch Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane online and on TV

Francis Ngannou defends his heavyweight title for the first time this weekend, when he take on interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane in the main event of UFC 270.Ngannou (16-3), widely considered to be the greatest power-puncher in UFC history, has achieved 10 of his 11 wins in the promotion via knockout or TKO, with the other coming via submission.In his most recent bout, the French-Cameroonian took the heavyweight belt from Stipe Miocic in March, knocking out the American to avenge a humbling decision defeat from 2018. Gane (10-0), meanwhile, fought and won three times in 2021, the...
UFC
The Independent

UFC 2022 schedule: Every major fight happening this year

Following one of the most successful and engrossing years in the history of the UFC, the mixed martial arts promotion will look to keep building in 2022.2021 saw Conor McGregor fight twice, marking his most active year since 2016. The Irishman lost to Dustin Poirier in each outing, suffering a horrific broken leg in the most recent, but he is targeting a summer return to the Octagon.Elsewhere, newer stars like Israel Adesanya, Khamzat Chimaev and Sean O’Malley will look to further enhance their legacies and profiles, while featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will surely seek to regain her bantamweight belt...
UFC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brandon Moreno
Person
Ray Borg
Person
Alexandre Pantoja
The Independent

UFC 270 UK and US time: When does Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane start?

In the main event of UFC 270 this Saturday, Francis Ngannou makes the first defence of his heavyweight title as he comes up against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane.Ngannou is 16-3 in professional mixed martial arts and 11-2 in the UFC, with all of his wins in the promotion coming via stoppage – 10 by knockout/TKO and one by submission. In his last outing, the French-Cameroonian avenged a 2018 decision loss to Stipe Miocic by knocking out the American to take his heavyweight title in March.Meanwhile, Gane (10-0) is more known for his speed and technicality than...
UFC
The Independent

UFC 270 card: Francis Ngannou vs Ciryl Gane and all fights this week

The UFC’s heavyweight titles will be unified in the main event of UFC 270 this weekend, as Francis Ngannou defends against interim champion and former teammate Ciryl Gane.Ngannou (16-3) is 11-2 in the UFC, with 10 of his wins in the promotion coming via knockout/TKO and the other by way of submission. Most of the French Cameroonian’s KOs come very early, and in his last bout he knocked out Stipe Miocic in the second round to take the American’s heavyweight title.That was in March, with Ngannou avenging a decision defeat by Miocic in the process, while Gane (10-0) fought...
UFC
golfmagic.com

Paige Spiranac FIRES SHOTS at Dallas Cowboys after their NFL Playoffs exit

Paige Spiranac has fired shots at the Dallas Cowboys on Twitter, taking aim at a video of a crying fan during the side's 23-17 defeat at home to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night. Commenting on a video of a distraught Cowboys fan, Spiranac mocked them for splashing out...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#Usa Today Sports#Sports Betting#Combat#Ufc Apex In Enterprise#Espn Espn#Tipico Sportsbook#Usa Today Sports Scores
MMAmania.com

Here’s everything that happened at UFC Vegas 46 last night

Last night (Sat., Jan. 15, 2022), Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returned to UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada for UFC Vegas 46. Hopefully, the first event of the year is not an omen for things to come, as this event was really ravaged by late cancellations. Though many fights fell apart, 10 bouts still went down, including the high-profile main event Featherweight clash between Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze.
UFC
MMAmania.com

WARNING: Colby Covington a ‘career-ending fight’ for Jorge Masvidal

Fans may be chanting BMF! when Jorge Masvidal exits UFC 272 on March 5 in Las Vegas. That’s because Masvidal is walking into a potential “career-ending fight” against former friend and teammate Colby Covington, a two-time Pac-10 Conference champion who is likely to spam takedowns for the majority of their five-round fight.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins live stream, TV channel, time, ESPN+ Hockey Night, how to watch

The Carolina Hurricanes will face the Boston Bruins in NHL action on Tuesday night from the TD Garden. The Hurricanes come into tonight’s matchup having won six of their last eight games and will look to steal one on the road this evening. As for the Bruins, they will be looking to extend their five-game winning streak in front of a home crowd in Boston.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
USA Today
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Sports
Popculture

AEW Makes Major Announcement About Jon Moxley

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) just shared some big news about Jon Moxley. On Tuesday, the pro wrestling company announced that Moxley will make his return this week on the flagship show AEW Dynamite. The show will air from the Entertainment & Sports are in Washington D.C. Moxley makes his return...
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

67K+
Followers
114K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy