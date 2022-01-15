You Don't Have to Be a Smoker to Get Lung Cancer

TUESDAY, Jan. 18, 2022 (American Heart Association News) -- Two years into the pandemic, researchers have learned a lot about how COVID-19 affects people with heart disease and stroke survivors. But like the coronavirus itself, what everyone needs to know keeps evolving. "You can't assume that what was true three months ago is true now," said Dr. James de Lemos, a cardiologist at UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas. Thanks to the omicron variant, "it's a fundamentally different pandemic than it was at Thanksgiving." ...

