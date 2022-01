To say that things are not going the Arizona Cardinals’ way would be an understatement. In the final game of wild-card weekend, the Cardinals are on the wrong end of a 21-0 deficit. The third touchdown scored by the Los Angeles Rams? It came due to an atrocious pick-six thrown by Kyler Murray, a pass attempt that fluttered out of his hands while being tackled in his own end zone, falling into the waiting arms of Rams defender David Long.

