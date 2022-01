Two women were swept away by "anomalous waves" in northern Peru after an underwater volcanic eruption off Tonga, more than 10,000km away.The deceased were identified as 46-year-old Heyner Quiroz and 23-year-old Wendy Altamirano, who "were surprised by successive waves" that pulled and drowned them on Naylamp beach in Lambayeque.The bodies were found by officers from the Naylamp beach police station, the police said on Twitter.The Peruvian government on Saturday closed 22 Pacific ports as a precaution amid warning of abnormally high waves in the wake of the volcanic eruption. Several homes and businesses were flooded by seawater in the...

ACCIDENTS ・ 1 DAY AGO