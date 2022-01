The Detroit Lions need to consider a reunion with Pro Bowl safety Quandre Diggs this offseason. It has nothing to do with the Lions but everything to do with former head coach Matt Patricia. There is no reason why current Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes can’t reanalyze and repair the frayed relationship between Diggs and the Lions. That should leave the door open for a reunion, and Detroit can undoubtedly use a Pro Bowl-caliber safety to lead the backend of this mixed and matched secondary in 2022.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO