‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Moves to Third All-Time for Consecutive Wins After 33rd Victory

By Maggie Schneider
 3 days ago
“Jeopardy!” contestant Amy Schneider is making more history on the game show. Now, she is the winner of 33 consecutive games. This impressive amount of wins makes her the third all-time winner of consecutive “Jeopardy!” victories.

Amy Schneider falls behind new “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings’ 74 consecutive wins and Matt Amodio’s 38-game streak. With this new accomplishment under her belt, she will become the next addition to the show’s Hall of Fame. Schneider looks back on her thoughts before last night’s show.

“-Entering the home stretch!” she began. “Two more games and I’d get to go home to Genevieve. And if I won them both, I’d have my picture up in the Jeopardy hall of fame! So there was a lot at stake, and no time to feel tired!”

Now, Amy Schneider is breaking records as the only woman on the show to earn over $1 million. As of last night, her winnings have increased to $1,111,800. She is in fourth place for the show’s highest winnings in a regular season.

Fans of the record-breaker are showing their full support on Twitter.

“Holzhauer just woke up in bed in a cold sweat and he can’t figure out why,” @cmdrjengazi tweets.

“Classy, humble, funny, smart and quick on the buzzer. Amy has it all. Must-see TV as she continues to break records. Alex is smiling down on his studio I’m sure. This is exactly what we all need right now,” @jorczak9 writes.

“Jeopardy!” Host Ken Jennings On Amy Schneider’s Strategy

“Jeopardy!” host and first place consecutive games winner Ken Jennings is impressed by Amy Schneider. Before last night’s record-breaking game, he made a comment about the contestant’s strategy. He called Schneider an “anti-Holzhauer,” directly referring to the show’s former second place consecutive winner.

“In terms of game strategy,” Jennings begins, “Amy is almost the anti-Holzhauer… but she has equaled his 32-game streak and can pass him today.”

While Jennings mentions Schneider’s strategy, the contestant says she does not really have one. She does agree with the host that her methods are different to James Holzhauer.

“To an extent, I think I’m pushing back a little against some of (Holzhauer and Amodio’s) strategies,” she says.

In an interview with Yahoo! Finance, she admits that she does not study much for the competition.

“Jeopardy! covers such a wide range of things that I’m not sure it’s something you really can study for,” she says. “You just have to be living your life in such a way that you keep learning.”

No matter how many wins she receives, Schneider is just thankful for the experience to be on the show.

“The winning is nice, sure, but it was also just a rewarding experience to be so focused on one particular thing,” she tweets.

Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Legend Ken Jennings Found a Hilarious New Phrase for Whenever He’s ‘Surprised’

To the casual observer, Ken Jennings is just that Jeopardy! guy. However, those that know the game show GOAT know he’s a huge nerd. And, that’s a good thing! He’s the perfect embodiment of Jeopardy! and represents the show well. As a player, host, and ambassador. When it comes to what Jennings finds amusing and funny, perhaps puns and other plays on words are up there towards the top.
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Champ Amy Schneider Says She Was Voted Most Likely to be on the Game Show in 8th Grade

It shouldn’t surprise anyone that Amy Schneider is performing so well on “Jeopardy!”, given her superlative back in eighth grade. Everyone remembers voting on their classmates to see “who’s most likely to become president” or “change the world” or “has the best hair.” But Schneider, who just won her 18th game on the show, was voted for a more intellectual superlative: Most Likely to Be on “Jeopardy!” One Day.
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Ken Jennings Gives Hilarious Intro For Amy Schneider’s 30th Game

For current “Jeopardy!” super champion Amy Schneider’s 30th game, host Ken Jennings gave her a hilarious intro centered around her 29 wins so far. Schneider has broken records left and right all season long. And she’s not stopping anytime soon. This week, if the engineering manager from Oakland, California, wins all of her games, she’ll surpass James Holzhauer’s third-place record for consecutive wins (32).
Person
Ken Jennings
Person
James Holzhauer
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Star Ken Jennings Regrets ‘Nothing’ About Show’s ‘Pro-Nickelback Stance’

Since their inception, the alternative rock group, Nickelback, has received a lot of criticism regarding their sound and style. Typically, when the group starts trending on social media, especially here in 2022, it’s because critics have found new ways to nail the band. However, in a recent episode of “Jeopardy!” host Ken Jennings revealed his very pro-Nickelback stance, for which he regrets “nothing.” Check out the clip below.
#Hall Of Fame
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’: Amy Schneider Lost Significant Amount of ‘House Money’ But Held on to Win Game

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schneider continues her winning as her historic run continues to make waves in the game show world. There are few things more exciting to game show fans than a “Jeopardy!” contestant on a hot streak. Calling Schneider’s current run a “hot streak” would be a vast understatement. What Amy Schneider has been able to do is nothing short of amazing as she continues her record-breaking chase. Schneider has now compiled 33 consecutive victories and accumulated well over $1 million through her run. She is the first female to top the $1 million mark and is climbing the consecutive victories ladder with Matt Amodio now firmly in sight. Amodio famously won 38 consecutive “Jeopardy!” and topped $1.5 million just a few months ago. Schneider could tie Amodio’s streak by the end of next week if she continues rattling off victories. Like Amodio, Schneider has won in impressive fashion, not only beating but dominating the competition.
wmmr.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestants Stumped By Machine Gun Kelly Question

On last night’s Jeopardy!, a clue involving Machine Gun Kelly had all three contestants stumped, even though it was supported by a picture of the musician. “The stage name of this rapper and actor gets shortened to MGK,” said host Ken Jennings. However, the buzzer eventually went off as neither Donna Lettow, Ashley Castle nor returning Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider managed to guess Machine Gun Kelly. “Not fans of Machine Gun Kelly, apparently,”Jennings said.
'Jeopardy!' Champ Amy Schneider Hopes Win Streak Will Make People Forget About Show's Controversies

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is currently on a 16-game win streak on the popular game show. She’s already in fourth place in all-time wins and only sits behind legendary contestants Ken Jennings, James Holzhauer, and Matt Amodio. Having Amodio’s win streak start this season and Schneider’s follow soon after in the same season has been a treat for fans. In fact, Schneider hopes her success will help get rid of the “bad taste” leftover from the Mike Richards scandal.
goodhousekeeping.com

Why Amy Schneider's Winning Streak on 'Jeopardy!' Would've Never Happened 20 Years Ago

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is an unstoppable force. Hailing from California by way of Ohio, the engineering manager has won 33 consecutive games since her streak began on November 17. Her latest win marks yet another broken record — surpassing James Holzhauer’s 32 games — and brings her closer to Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings’ historic 74 games. But at one point in the long-running quiz show, none of these Jeopardy! contestants would've had the opportunity to get this far in the game because of a rule against long winning streaks.
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Contestant Discusses Amy Schneider’s Secret to Success

Reigning “Jeopardy!” champion Amy Schnieder continues to rattle win after win with no signs of slowing down. Schneider won yet another “Jeopardy!” episode yesterday (Monday) and has now won 34 straight matches. If she continues her victory streak through the week, she will tie Matt Amodio for the second-longest “Jeopardy!” winning streak.
goodhousekeeping.com

'Jeopardy!' Champion James Holzhauer Speaks Out About Amy Schneider Beating His Record

Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider is the talk of the town, and fellow Jeopardy! star James Holzhauer has taken notice. On January 14, Jeopardy! host Ken Jennings kicked off the quiz show by declaring that Amy had responded correctly to over 1,000 clues. What’s more, the engineering manager originally from Dayton, Ohio was also tied with James’ record of 32 consecutive games won. But the pressure didn’t seem to get to her, and she snagged her 33rd win. With $1,111,800 in total earnings, Amy officially surpassed The Chase star’s run and became the third longest running contestant in Jeopardy! history.
tvinsider.com

Who Is Amy Schneider? 6 Things to Know About ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion

Season 38 of Jeopardy! has made for some really impressive champions so far as Amy Schneider continues to dominate the game playing field. Following in the footsteps of the show’s other recent champion, Matt Amodio, Amy is keeping calm, cool, and collected as she answers clues with ease among her competitors. As she continues to break records and make Jeopardy! history, we’re rounding up some things viewers should know about this impressive player.
