Shrewsbury – Harvey F. Hodsdon, 95, of Shrewsbury MA, passed away gently on January 6, 2022 from complications related to his Parkinson’s disease. Harvey was born on November 20, 1926 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the fourth of five children born to Floyd and Germaine Hodsdon. At the age of 17, he enlisted in the US Navy for the duration of World War II. Following the war, in 1945, he took advantage of the GI Bill and attended Marquette University, graduating with a degree in Electrical Engineering.

SHREWSBURY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO