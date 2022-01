Hi, I live in Knottingley W.Yorks and both aerials on my house (one from when my Grandma lived there, the other was installed in 2009 so we could get more channels on our PS3 Play TV receiver) and one in the back garden (as we have a TV in my summerhouse - which receives it's feed from one of the main roof aerials - and a TV in the bar) are all pointing at Emley Moor, so we should receive BBC 1 (Yorkshire) on Channel 1 on all our TVs. However the channel 1 on one TV (the TV in the bar) is BBC 1 (East Yorks and Lincs) with BBC 1 (Yorkshire) being on Channel 805. Why is this?

U.K. ・ 4 DAYS AGO