It's not as rockin' as 'Miami Vice' or 'Bad Boys,' but the Michigan State Police have their own theme song. "Blue Diamonds" salutes those who wear the badge. Founded in 1917, the Michigan State Police got their own theme song on their 75th anniversary in 1992. Michigan natives Sean Ryan and David Barrett penned the tune at the request of the Michigan State Police's Media Center. If you want to have a hit, you've got to have a video, and there are at least three iterations floating around YouTube. The third, posted below, is a stirring montage of state troopers in action on land, sea, and air.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO