ATLANTA, (DTN) -- Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack may have missed an opportunity when it comes to timing of announcements. The agriculture secretary had long left the American Farm Bureau Federation annual meeting Monday when he and Trade Representative Katherine Tai announced that India has agreed to allow imports of U.S. pork and pork products. U.S. officials and the pork industry noted it's taken nearly two decades of talks to reopen pork trade to India.

AGRICULTURE ・ 8 DAYS AGO