ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Tulips for Amsterdam: Growers hand out free flowers

By The Associated Press
WRAL News
WRAL News
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

AMSTERDAM — As stores in Amsterdam and across the Netherlands cautiously reopened after weeks of being under a coronavirus lockdown, the Dutch capital's mood was lightened further Saturday by dashes of color from thousands of free bunches of tulips being...

www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Related
funcheap.com

SF Might Get Free Admission to Conservatory of Flowers & Japanese Tea Garden

Mayor London N. Breed today proposed legislation to make admission to the Conservatory of Flowers and Japanese Tea Garden free for San Francisco residents. The proposal, which will go before the Board of Supervisors Budget and Finance Committee on January 26, would remove resident admission fees at both attractions, opening all three of Golden Gate Park’s specialty gardens to San Franciscans at no cost. The San Francisco Botanical Garden is already free to residents.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Tree Hugger

Supermarket Eliminates 'Use By' Dates on Milk, Tells Shoppers to Use Sniff Test

People in Britain will have to start relying on their noses rather their eyeballs when detecting whether or not a container of milk is still good to drink. A major supermarket chain, Morrisons, has announced that it will be eliminating "use by" dates on 90% of milk sold in stores by the end of January. The decision is part of an effort to reduce the enormous quantities of milk that are discarded due to consumer misunderstanding over printed expiry dates. This waste results in unnecessary carbon entering the atmosphere and the squandering of valuable resources required to raise dairy cattle.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amsterdam#Flowers#Tulips#Dutch#The Royal Palace#World Heritage#Royal Floraholland#Ap
BBC

Aldi opens its first till-free supermarket

Aldi has opened its first checkout-free supermarket where people can shop without having to scan a product. The grocer is operating a "trial" store in Greenwich, London, which allows customers to complete their shop and pay without going to a till. Instead, customers can download the Aldi Shop&Go app, and...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
WRAL News

Rome villa with Caravaggio fails to sell, to be reauctioned

ROME — A villa in Rome containing the only known ceiling painted by Caravaggio went on a court-ordered auction block Tuesday, thanks to an inheritance dispute pitting the heirs of one of Rome’s aristocratic families against their stepmother, a Texas-born princess. Princess Rita Jenrett Boncompagni Ludovisi, formerly known...
WORLD
ARTnews

1-54 Cancels 2022 Edition, Citing the ‘Reality of the Present World Situation’

The 1-54 Contemporary African Art Fair has cancelled its upcoming Marrakech edition, set to open in March, amid a worldwide surge of Covid-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant. This is the second year in a row that the fair has been cancelled because of the virus. It will again be replaced with a more intimate event held at Christie’s in Paris, which will run April 7–10. In a statement on 1-54’s website, the organizers said: “The reality of the present world situation and the uncertainty of travel restrictions, alongside other factors, are profoundly affecting our future plans. 1-54 Marrakech will...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Netherlands
WRAL News

The Fresh Market: Ground chuck only $2.99/lb on Jan. 18

The Fresh Market has ground chuck on sale for only $2.99/lb on Tuesday, Jan. 18 at participating Triangle area locations!. It is available while supplies last. Make sure you check the price for your specific store. I have heard from some readers in Fayetteville recently that their e-mails showed the ground chuck price was $3.99/lb.
CARY, NC
The Independent

10 best rums: Spiced, dark and white tropical tipples

Rum remains a misunderstood and underused spirit in Britain. Many drinkers still associate it with cheap cocktails on teenage nights out, or sickly sweet holiday drinks.At the other end of the spectrum, rum is perennially overlooked as a sipping drink in favour of cognac or whisky or brandy. Few think to uncork a rum for a nightcap, yet connoisseurs know that when rum is done right, not many drinks can match it for depth, variety or smoothness.Rum combines the depth and sophistication of whisky with the glamour and history of the Caribbean: it’s a drink of pirates and admirals and...
DRINKS
The Independent

Crocodile found under school floorboards goes on display

A 120-year-old crocodile discovered under the floorboards of a school classroom in Wales has gone on display.The remains of the giant saltwater crocodile, which were found by workmen in June 2019, have been meticulously conserved.Pupils at Ysgol Gynradd Gymraeg Bodringallt in Pentre, Rhondda Cynon Taf, arrived at school on Wednesday to view the new display after restoration of the skeleton was completed over Christmas.Rhondda Cynon Taf Council worked with Pure Conservation, a Welsh company with expertise in conservation for heritage collections, to restore the remains.An inspection of the crocodile’s bones by Pure Conservation dates it back to before the 1900s.A...
ANIMALS
The Independent

Blue Monday travel: the best winter and spring sun spots open now

A mid-January slump is par for the course, but if you were already half-thinking about taking a holiday for the next couple of months, today - aka Blue Monday - could be the day for an uplifting travel booking. But where has imminent, toasty temperatures as well as having the decency to be open for travel?Here are a few ideas for destinations which are great - either for a daydream, or a booking. As ever, travel restrictions can be quick to change from country to country, so do check the current Foreign Office guidance before booking.Sri LankaThe Indian Ocean’s all-rounder...
TRAVEL
The Independent

Best Dubrovnik hotels for style, location and value for money

The world’s love affair with Dubrovnik shows no sign of slowing down. Croatia’s biggest tourist attraction has medieval and Renaissance walls, shiny marble streets of white stone houses and sprawling cafe terraces – all the more attractive once the cruise crowds have gone for the day. In the meantime, hit the beaches of Lapad and Babin Kuk north of the Old Town, where life moves at an agreeably slower pace.The best hotels in Dubrovnik are:Best for beaches: Valamar Dubrovnik President, Booking.comBest for romance: Villa Orsula, Booking.comBest for ferry day trips: Bokun Guesthouse, Booking.comBest for arty vibes: Prijeko Palace, Booking.comBest for...
HOME & GARDEN
The Independent

The most exciting new hotels opening in Europe in 2022

While which destinations we will be able to travel to in the coming year remains slightly up in the air, if all goes to plan we should see the unveiling of a dazzling bunch of new European hotels. From a dolce vita inspired legend to several slick new city kids on the block, these are the ones to check into when restrictions allow.Please note that entry requirements, testing and quarantine regulations are subject to change at short notice across destinations worldwide.Mama Lisboa, Lisbon, PortugalOpening Jan 2022Known for its cheeky and affordable crashpads, French brand Mama Shelter will kick off the...
LIFESTYLE
WRAL News

Denmark lifts COVID restrictions, opens many public venues

HELSINKI — Denmark lifted a number of coronavirus restrictions and allowed the reopening of certain venues Sunday despite the spread of the omicron variant in the country. Cinemas, zoos, museums and theaters were among the places that could welcome visitors again. Limited numbers of spectators also were allowed to attend indoor and outdoor sports events.
PUBLIC HEALTH
iconeye.com

Hands-free function and hand-crafted form, from VOLA

Enjoy the confidence of contactless hygiene in a smart, minimal design. VOLA’s Hands-free Collection has recently been expanded with the addition of the RS11 hands-free gel, foam and soap dispenser, in wall-mounted, table-mounted and freestanding options. Beautifully designed in VOLA’s signature minimal style, each hands-free unit marries thoughtfully considered proportions with smart integration of technology. Seamlessly fitting into an array of interior architecture styles all over the world, the Hands-free Collection provides the confidence of contactless hygiene with optimum style.
HOME & GARDEN
WRAL News

WRAL News

Raleigh, NC
48K+
Followers
48K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.

 https://www.wral.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy