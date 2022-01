Although there’s some debate about the origins of Michigan sauce, you can find the popular sauce primarily in the “North Country,” the northern region of New York. I came across it in Plattsburgh. The sauce is close to a chili but a bit different, with flavors unique to northern New York and often used as a hot dog sauce. This is my own take, great not only for hot dogs, but to top burgers and as a dip when covered with cheese and melted like a taco dip.

