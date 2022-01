JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Emergency crews and Jonesboro police were at the scene Thursday of a two-vehicle crash on Marion Berry Parkway near Matthews Avenue. According to Jonesboro police, one of the vehicles was traveling at a high rate of speed due to going to St. Bernards for medical issues. The vehicle went over a hill and rear-ended a second vehicle that went off the road.

JONESBORO, AR ・ 12 DAYS AGO