Soccer

Manchester United Women 5-0 Birmingham City Women: Hosts dominate to go third in Women's Super League

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester United swatted aside Birmingham to move up to third in the Women's Super League. The hosts scored three goals in six first-half minutes, with Leah Galton setting up the first for Katie Zelem before...

www.bbc.co.uk

