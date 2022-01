Police are appealing for help in finding a teenager last seen leaving a nightclub in Windsor Marnie Clayton, 18, from Bracknell left Atik night club in William Street at around 2am on Sunday morning, Thames Valley Police said.She did not return home and was reported missing by her family just before 3am.Ms Clayton is described as a white female, approximately 5ft 2ins to 5ft 4ins tall, with brown hair and a slim build.The teenager, who was wearing a grey dress when she was last seen, is also known to frequent Reading town centre.Police released photographs of Ms Clayton,...

