India Open 2022: Duo of Chirag, Satwik storm into finals

Pat Cummins described winning his first Ashes as Australia captain as “incredible” after his side sealed a 4-0 series victory over England in Hobart.England were chasing 271 in the day/night game but eventually suffered a 146-run defeat after collapsing from 68 without loss to 124 all out.“It’s incredible, an Ashes series is one you have in your diary for a couple of years,” Cummins said.“They’re the big series that you want to peak at and to be thrown the captaincy beforehand as well, I couldn’t have predicated how the last six or seven weeks have gone.“Everything’s gone to plan. There’s...

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO