Mexico City, Mexico — Volaris has been recognized as the safest low-cost airlines in Latin America and one of the 10 most safest in the world. Airline Ratings analyzed 385 airlines across the globe focusing on operational safety (that there have been no accidents or serious incidents), as well as fleet age and approval of the Operational Safety Audit of the International Air Transport Association (IOSA).

LIFESTYLE ・ 6 DAYS AGO