Stacks price analysis is bullish today. Resistance for STX/USD is found at $2.13. Strong support is present at $2.09. The latest Stacks price analysis is bullish today as it confirms that bulls have finally taken the lead just recently. The coin was under bearish pressure since the start of today’s trading session, after breaking downwards at the start. Bullish support appeared late at night, but bearish pressure was overwhelming, and soon bears degraded the price further down. But bulls made a strong comeback just recently, and the price rallied towards the $2.11 level.

STOCKS ・ 20 HOURS AGO