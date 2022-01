TRON price analysis is bearish. Price has lowered up to $0.068 today. Support for TRX/USD is present at $0.067. The latest Tron price analysis is bearish for today as it is showing signs of a downtrend, as the price has been following a decreasing movement today. Although the cryptocurrency was under the bullish lead in the last week, the trends have shifted today. The bears have been successful in making their comeback on the price chart, as the red candlestick is indicating a loss in price up to $0.067 level. The nearest support for the Tron price function is present at $0.067, and if the downtrend continues, this support might soon be retested again.

