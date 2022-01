How do you get to Veithurgard in God of War? Veithurgard is one of the locations on God of War’s sizeable map that you may accidentally overlook, as it requires you to open the big gate to the east of the Lake of Nine. You’ll need to travel here in order to complete a Favor for one of the Spirits, as well as also to free a dragon and unlock the Death Happened Here Trophy. As part of our God of War guide, we're going to explain how to get to Veithurgard.

