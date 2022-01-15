Hello, 9-1-1: Bennett, Duclair & Huberdeau line sparks Florida Panthers

Sam Bennett has played his share of games at the Scotiabank Saddledome, home of the Calgary Flames. Tuesday will be the first time he does so as a visitor. The 25-year-old center is making his return to his former home arena when the Florida Panthers face the Flames, a little more than nine months after Calgary traded Bennett to Florida. Puck drop is set for 9 p.m. It’s the first game of a five-game road trip for the Panthers that also includes stops against the Edmonton Oilers (Thursday, 9 p.m.), Vancouver Canucks (Friday, 10 p.m.), Seattle Kraken (Sunday, 9 p.m.) and Winnipeg Jets (Jan. 25, 8 p.m.)

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO