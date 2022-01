NBC’s Saturday Night Live makes its return next weekend on Saturday, Jan. 15, and Roddy Ricch will make his musical guest debut. The last episode of SNL aired on Dec. 18, but due to the rapid rise of the Omicron COVID variant, the late-night sketch comedy series canceled its live audience. The Paul Rudd-hosted episode aired with pre-taped sketches and musical guest Charli XCX had to pull out. “Due to the limited crew at tonight’s taping of snl my musical performances will no longer be able to go ahead. i am devastated and heartbroken,” she wrote in a message to fans.

