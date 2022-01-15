ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Saturday Sessions: The Lumineers” perform “A.M. RADIO"

CBS News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis morning on Saturday Sessions - a return visit from “The Lumineers.” Based in Denver,...

www.cbsnews.com

wirx.com

Måneskin performing on 'Saturday Night Live' this weekend

Måneskin is continuing to make firsts in 2022. The breakout Italian rockers are set to play Saturday Night Live this weekend on January 22, marking their debut performance on the long-running NBC sketch show. MacGruber star and SNL alum Will Forte will host. Måneskin, of course, had a huge...
MUSIC
101 WIXX

Katy Perry to perform on ‘Saturday Night Live’ on January 29

Katy Perry has been announced as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live‘s January 29th episode, which will be hosted by Spider-Man: No Way Home and Nightmare Alley star Willem Dafoe. It’s the Oscar nominee’s first time hosting the show. “Live from New York, it’s PLAY,” Katy...
CELEBRITIES
q106fm.com

The Lumineers tease new song debut for upcoming ‘Tonight Show’ performance

The Lumineers will be making late-night TV a bit brighter next week. The “Ho Hey” outfit is performing on NBC’s The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Thursday, January 13. In a tweet announcing the appearance, The Lumineers teased, “Tune in and you might just hear a new song,” suggesting they’ll be playing an unreleased song from their upcoming album, Brightside.
MUSIC
9&10 News

Four Sessions: Allie Jade Performs “Cosmonaut”

The self-taught, multi-instrumentalist singer/songwriters says she ‘s always open to collaborations, live performances, and really any creative endeavors. Allie is also a member of the Heritage Broadcasting family who works behind the scenes on Michigan This Morning!. She joined ‘The Four’ live today to talk with us about her...
MICHIGAN STATE
JamBase

The Lumineers Perform For ‘CBS Mornings’

The Lumineers appeared on CBS Mornings’ Saturday Sessions. The Denver-based band offered up songs from their new album, Brightside, which arrived on Friday. The Luminners’ Saturday Session saw frontman and guitarist Wesley Schultz leading the band through the single “A.M. Radio.” Lumineers also included deeper Brightside cuts “Birthday” and “Where We Are.”
MUSIC
metalinjection

AUDIOSLAVE Posts Footage Of 2003 Sessions @AOL Music Performance

Audioslave, the band featuring Soundgarden vocalist Chris Cornell alongside Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello, bassist Tim Commerford, and drummer Brad Wilk, has posted all five songs from their 2003 Sessions @AOL Music performance on YouTube. The songs are currently not available anywhere else online, so it's pretty great that whoever's in charge of the band's YouTube decided to post 'em.
MUSIC
WRAL News

Review: The Lumineers shine on "BRIGHTSIDE"

“BRIGHTSIDE,” The Lumineers (Dualtone Records) It will be hard for The Lumineers to top their immersive 2019 masterpiece “III” — a three-part concept album and accompanying short film exploring the cycle of addiction through generations. So, they didn’t try to. Instead, the Denver band, consisting...
MUSIC
WISH-TV

Remington Hill performs ‘Iceberg,’ ‘5 a.m.’

Remington Hill has officially released his latest single, “Iceberg.”. Recorded at the new Naptime Recordings studio in Indianapolis, Indiana, the jazz-rock fusion features a robust chorus with meaningful lyrics throughout. “Iceberg” isn’t just the copy-and-paste formula of a familiar pop song. Its build-up tells a vivid story that reminds...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
antiMUSIC

The Lumineers Share 'Where We Are' Video

The Lumineers have released a music video for their new single "Where We Are". The track comes from their just released new album, "Brightside". The video and song were inspired by real life event involving singer-guitarist and co-founder Wesley Schultz and his future wife. It was directed by The Lumineers Creative Director and Schultz's longtime friend Nicholas Sutton Bell and his brother Dylan Bell.
MUSIC
Variety

How Nashville Legend Ralph Emery Dissed Country-Rock Pioneers the Byrds — and the Night They Buried the Hatchet

Left out of most obituaries about renowned country music talk-show host Ralph Emery, who died Saturday, was his infamy among many rock fans for having gotten into a tiff in the late 1960s with the Byrds. Their beef even resulted in Emery being dismissed, by name, in a Byrds track — “Drug Store Truck Drivin’ Man,” which had Gram Parsons and Roger McGuinn attempting to get the last laugh in song. But, lest Emery be remembered forever by Byrds buffs as a villain in the story, Emery invited McGuinn onto his highly rated cable series “Nashville Now” 17 years later for...
MUSIC

