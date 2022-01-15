ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

StormTracker 2 Alert Day today

By Hannah Evans
WKTV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMorning: Bitterly cold wind chills. -25 to -30. Temperatures start out below zero. Afternoon: Sunny and cold. High 6. Tonight: Temperatures falling below zero. Low -15. Tomorrow: Sunny. High 24. Low 14. _______________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________. *** Wind chill warning in effect for all of Central New York into this afternoon***. ***Winter...

www.wktv.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Sunshine, But Still Chilly Tuesday

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The winds have finally died down after a very windy Monday all across the state. BWI Marshall reported a 48 mph wind gust on Monday. Sunshine, but a still rather chilly day is coming on Tuesday, with highs only in the upper 30’s. On Wednesday a warmer southwest flow will boost our afternoon high to the upper 40’S to make it the warmest day of the week. Clouds will come back on Wednesday night as yet another cold front approaches. Some showers, which may mix with some snow, may move in later at night into Thursday morning. Thursday will begin to get colder most of the afternoon with more sub-freezing air coming especially on Friday and Saturday. Partly cloudy skies will accompany the new arctic air. By Saturday we may see overcast skies, as a system may be developing someplace off the east coast, but no details are available at this time. This of course will be monitored all week long by our first alert weather team. Highs this weekend will still only be around freezing once again. This January is turning out to be much colder than previous ones over the past several years. Have a great day and stay tuned! Bob Turk
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Denver

First Alert Weather Day: Dangerous Combo Of Freezing Drizzle/Snow Moving In To Denver

DENVER(CBS)- Conditions will come together over northeastern Colorado for a rare weather combination for Wednesday. A Canadian cold front will mix up with warm moist air pushing northward from a moist, low pressure system in the southwest. Credit CBS4 It’s a First Alert Weather Day because a Winter Weather Advisory is posted for Denver and all of northeastern Colorado for 5am thru 8pm Wednesday for freezing drizzle and light snow. Freezing drizzle doesn’t happen often in Colorado. It’s even more rare to occur in the month of January. See this article from Meteorologist Chris Spears. Credit CBS4 This combination will make for a thin glaze of ice on many surfaces along with a layer of light snow developing. This could make for an icy morning and afternoon commute. Snowfall amounts will be very light in and around the Front Range. With an inch or less expected over the Denver metro area. Credit CBS4 The mountains will also, pick up very light amounts of snow with the blast moving thru. Credit CBS4 Temperatures will be dropping along with the freezing precipitation. Highs across the state Wednesday will be in the 30s and 40s. Credit CBS4
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colder Weather#Central New York#Wind Chill
WJBF.com

ALERT DAY FRIDAY- Tracking Rain & Winter Mix

As of 6PM Tuesday- Today was a sunny day with temperatures in the 50s. Tonight, expect an increase in clouds along with below freezing temperatures. We will wake up to the upper 20s, but temperatures will finally make it above average into the low 60s by the afternoon. A cold...
ENVIRONMENT
WKTV

Break in the cold tomorrow

Tonight: Increasing clouds. An early overnight low in the single digits. Tomorrow morning: Cloudy. Upper 20s. Tomorrow afternoon: Cloudy with snow north. High 38. Tomorrow evening: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Breezy. Mid 30s. Clear and cold this evening, with temperatures quickly dropping into the single digits. Increasing clouds...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Temperatures Drop Wednesday; Winter Weather Advisory Ahead

CHICAGO (CBS)– Temperatures are dropping. Early morning temperatures start in the 30s Wednesday and eventually lower into the 20s and teens by afternoon. This is as good as it gets today…. starting in the 30s. Eventually falling through the 20s and teens by afternoon. @cbschicago pic.twitter.com/qB7izQaQw8 — Laura Bannon (@LBannonWX) January 19, 2022 A Winter Weather Advisory wil take effect this evening into Thursday for Porter and LaPorte counties. Nearly 3 to 7 inches of lake effect snow are expected for Indiana. Northeast Illinois residents can expect flurries. Wednesday night will be the coldest night of the week. CBS 2 meteorologist Laura Bannon with the First Alert Weather will continue to provide updates on the changing conditions. Temperatures remain cold through the weekend.
CHICAGO, IL
WSMV

4WARN Weather Alert: Rain today; snow, slick conditions tonight

A 4WARN Weather Alert is in effect for Middle Tennessee tonight and early Thursday morning for slick travel conditions. The forecast is showing spotty showers across the region today, becoming more numerous and widespread during the afternoon. Overnight tonight, cold air will rush in and try to change rain over...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Southern Areas Could See More Snow On Wednesday Night

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Snow chances for places south of I-70 along with the Ridges and Laurel Highlands are ticking up this morning. If you are in Greene, Fayette, or Somerset counties you can expect to see between 1-3” of snow. No one else should see more than an inch of snow. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos This is only part of a couple of quick-hit weather events that you’ll want to know about. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Highs today will be in the 40 and we may...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Some Of The Coldest Air Of Season Arrived Tuesday Morning

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Winter finally arrived in South Florida on Tuesday morning with chilly morning temps. In fact, it was some of the coldest air of the season. South Florida awoke to temperatures in the upper 40s and low 50s. Despite all the winter sunshine, highs will struggle to reach 70 degrees in the afternoon. Most neighborhoods will remain in the upper 60s. (CBS4) Tuesday night will be chilly again not quite as cold with temperatures mostly in the low to mid-50s across South Florida. As winds begin to shift out of the east on Wednesday, our temperatures will increase to the mid-70s. By Thursday and Friday morning we’ll wake up with the mid to upper 60s and highs will be in the upper 70s. The rain chance is on the rise late week into the weekend ahead of our next cold front. Spotty showers will be possible on Friday. Scattered showers stick around on Saturday. A few showers on Sunday and then we’ll be cooler by next Monday.
MIAMI, FL
WKTV

Snow and rain today

Morning: Few snow showers. Low 20s. Afternoon: Cloudy with snow north. High 38. Tonight: Cloudy with rain and snow showers. Breezy. Low 15. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 19. Low -10. The weather turns briefly warmer today, as low pressure passes to the north. This brings a few snow and possibly...
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI 12 News

Weather Alert: Windy, 40°s Today; Snow Likely Thursday Morning

Good morning. A dry and milder day is ahead, before a batch of snow moves through Thursday morning. The details on tomorrow’s forecast in a moment, but first we’re waking to a chilly Wednesday morning, but a southwest winds will usher in some warmer air today, with highs reaching the mid 40s this afternoon. The […]
ENVIRONMENT
KAAL-TV

Ending The Week With ALERT DAYS

The dangerously cold air is here, and it will be sticking around for the rest of the week, prompting back-to-back ALERT DAYS Thursday & Friday. Both mornings will see brutal temperatures near -15°, and with a little wind in place, the wind chills will be near -30°, if not colder at times. Frostbite can occur on exposed skin in 15 minutes or less in wind chills this cold! Thursday will be the worst of the two days, not just in the morning, but throughout the day, as high temperatures struggle to get above-zero for some of us, and just barely above for others. As always, please remember to stay as warm & as safe as possible in cold weather such as this. Be sure to layer up and cover up exposed skin, as well as to limit time outside, not just for yourself, but for your pets as well!
ENVIRONMENT
WBKO

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Rain today, snow tonight with frigid temps!

Patchy freezing fog to start Tuesday before a brief warm up!. Tuesday will be dry and warmer after a cold and frosty start! However, the warm up is short-lived as another cold blast arrives later in the week!. Light snow early Monday morning creates travel troubles. Updated: Jan. 17, 2022...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Brief Thaw Wednesday Before Snow Moves In

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A pleasant day is in store Wednesday as temperatures briefly thaw in the upper 40s by the afternoon. The thaw will be short-lived as another Arctic front moves east. Much of Wednesday remains dry, clouds will increase at night and it’s possible that a few rain showers break out during the evening and continue during the first half of the night. As Arctic air rushes in, rain will quickly change to wet snow and this will happen by sunrise Thursday, if not earlier. We are not expecting significant accumulations with this event, it is the timing during the morning...
MARYLAND STATE
WVNS

A StormTracker 59 Special: Weekend winter storm recap

(WVNS) — After a very warm December, January seems to be making up lost time with very cold and active winter weather. StormTracker 59 Meteorologist Bradley has a look back at what viewers saw in their backyards after our last round of snow. From Saturday, January 15, 2022, through Tuesday, January 18, 2022, our StormTracker […]
RALEIGH, NC
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Weather: Another Round Of Snow Expected Overnight Into Thursday Morning Commute

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The next measurable amount of snowfall is on its way, starting as rain late Wednesday night before transitioning fully into snow. That will last into mid-day Thursday, meaning many people will battle the flakes heading into work. The system will move into the region as rain around 11 p.m. Wednesday due to mild temperatures at bedtime. Colder air will settle in the early hours Thursday, creating freezing rain. Philadelphia, its suburbs, and South Jersey will see most of the snow come 9 a.m. Thursday, with between 1 to 3 inches expected to fall. Lehigh Valley and the Poconos will...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy