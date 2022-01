There’s no real way to sugarcoat it: the Tar Heels went into the Dean Smith Center last night and beat the brakes off of Georgia Tech. It was the second beating of the Yellow Jackets in a row after they had taken down the Heels two years in a row, and the margin of victory was even larger than the last time. Armando Bacot went nuts once again, R.J. Davis had himself a game, and Caleb Love locked down Michael Devoe to a degree I honestly wasn’t expecting. It was an extremely good victory against a team that they needed to beat, and a great way to go into Tuesday’s game against Miami.

