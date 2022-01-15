ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Minimum wage is not a fair wage

Minot Daily News
 4 days ago

This week some of the lowest-paid workers in the Midwest will see an increase on their next paycheck, but not here in North Dakota. Montana, Minnesota and South Dakota all have minimum wage laws indexed to inflation meaning when inflation goes up, so does the minimum wage. Minimum wage workers will...

www.minotdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSAZ

Bill introduced to raise Kentucky’s minimum wage

ASHLAND, Ky. (WSAZ) - State lawmakers in Kentucky are considering a bill that would gradually raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 per hour by July 2026. “Nobody in 2022 can live off $7.25 an hour in this country,” said Sen. Reginald Thomas (D-Fayette). “It’s ridiculous to say people can work and still have to rely on government help. It’s time we raise the minimum wage.”
ASHLAND, KY
WGME

Portland hazard pay ends, minimum wage drops back to $13 an hour

The state of emergency is ending in Portland on Thursday. That means hazard pay is also going away. The city's minimum wage now drops from $19.50 an hour back to $13 an hour. The hazard pay officially kicked in on the first of the year, but the city council voted days later to end the state of emergency, which also effectively ends the higher minimum wage.
PORTLAND, ME
themainewire.com

With the new year comes another increase to Maine’s minimum wage

On January 1, Maine’s minimum wage increased to $12.75 per hour. The increase is the result of a law passed by ballot initiative in 2016 that indexed the minimum wage to the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers for the Northeast Region (CPI). The increase...
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
State
Montana State
State
South Dakota State
skyhinews.com

Colorado’s minimum wage increase went into effect Jan. 1

Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the minimum wage increases for the past three years. Colorado’s minimum wage increase took effect Jan. 1, bumping wages about 1.9% to $12.56 an hour. The previous minimum wage was $12.32, a 2.7% increase from the 2020 minimum wage, which was $12.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Inflation#Sd#Nd
Fox 19

New year brings higher pay for minimum wage workers in Ohio

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio’s minimum increased to $9.30/hour for non-tipped employees and up to $4.65/hour for tipped employees on Jan. 1, 2022. Last year, minimum wage for non-tipped employees was $8.80/hour, while tipped employees earn $4.40/hour. The minimum wage increase applies to businesses with annual gross receipts of more...
OHIO STATE
Cool 98.7

Border States Raise Minimum Wage. North Dakota Stays $7.25

Seven years ago South Dakota went from the federal minimum wage of $7.25/hour and moved up to $8.50/hour. By voter mandate, a cost of living increase has been added every year since. In 2022, South Dakota's minimum increased to $9.95. North Dakota is stuck at $7.25. That's $2.70 more per...
POLITICS
WTRF- 7News

Not everyone is happy about Ohio’s minimum wage increase

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Ohio’s minimum wage workers got a raise on New Year’s Day. Now, they make $9.30 an hour, which is 50 cents more than last year. While those workers are happy about the increase, not everyone else is. St. Clairsville business owner Kirke Porterfield explained he’d rather see their performance dictate […]
SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Jobs
Axios Tampa Bay

Minimum wage increases in record number of states

Data: NELP/Axios research; Map: Will Chase/AxiosFlorida is among a record number of states and cities increasing their minimum wage in 2022, with many exceeding $15 an hour, according to a new report.Driving the news: The National Employment Law Project found that 25 states and 56 municipalities will raise their minimum wages by the end of 2022.Florida voters approved a mandate to make minimum wage $15 an hour by 2026. It increased to $10 an hour in late September and will increase by a dollar every September until 2026.The big picture: Companies are experiencing a labor shortage with workers quitting in large numbers, citing low pay as one of the major culprits. Others have engaged in strikes or other forms of worker-led activism, writes Axios' Oriana Gonzalez.Demands for a higher minimum wage increased with the COVID-19 pandemic."Low pay, a lack of job security, and poor working conditions are endemic to service and other frontline jobs, with disproportionate effects on Black women, Latinas, and Asian Americans of any gender," NELP writes in the report.
FLORIDA STATE
Wyoming News

Tax Foundation: Taxation plays direct, indirect role in 2021 population shift

(The Center Square) – As more Americans move to lower-taxed Republican-led states, a new report by the Tax Foundation indicates that taxation levels play a direct and indirect role as factors contributing to migration patterns. Taxes often “play an indirect role by contributing to a broadly favorable economic environment. And sometimes, of course, they play little or no role,” Jared Walczak, a vice president at the Tax Foundation, writes in an analysis of 2021 U.S. Census Bureau data and inbound and outbound migration data published...
CHEYENNE, WY
Ventura County Reporter

PURPLE IS THE NEW PARTY | Minimum wages gets minimum effort

On New Year’s Day I took my buddy to lunch. We walked up to a popular chain restaurant at 1 p.m. in the afternoon. On the door was a sign saying, “We will not be open at 11 a.m. today. No one showed up to work. We hope to open soon. We are sorry.”
JOBS
24/7 Wall St.

How Nevada’s Birth Rate Compares to the Nation

In the continuation of a longer-term trend stretching back over a decade, the number of births in the U.S. fell by 4% in 2020, pushing the birth rate to its lowest point on record. Experts attribute falling birth rates to the increase in the average age of mothers, as people have been marrying and having […]
NEVADA STATE
WKRC

One of region's largest employers boosts minimum wage

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of the Tri-State’s largest employers is boosting its minimum wage, part of several changes being made to its benefits package to support and retain team members. UC Health, which operates UC Medical Center, among other sites of care, announced Monday it will raise...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy